Stargazing: Celestial bear prowling just to the north

Because Ursa Major is in the category of circumpolar constellations, it is visible above our local horizon year ‘round.

The star that gets a good deal of oohing and ahhing is the second star from the end of the bear’s tail named Mizar (Zeta Ursa Majorum). This particular star is actually part of what astronomers refer to as an optical double.

If you look real close, you’ll find that Mizar has a companion star right next to it, one called Alcor. Although these two stars appear extremely close to one another they are actually separated by hundreds of light years. It is only because of our vantage point in space that we see them as we do.

Some readers might be surprised to learn that quite a few opticians often use Mizar and Alcor to check on their patient’s eyesight. If they are successful in separating the two stars things are looking pretty good as far as their eyesight is concerned.

Some of the earliest cultures conjured up stories about the great bear and it is well-known among most of the world cultures. It is also associated with a number of myths and varying names such as a wagon, coffin, skunk, camel, shark, canoe, sickle and even a hog’s jaw. It is believed many of these derivations date back to the ice-age.