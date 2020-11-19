Stargazing: Celestial throne is 'home' to Cassiopeia

Each year around this time, I try to write about one of the heavens’ most distinctive constellations. It is now situated in the very high northeastern sky and is most easily recognized by its unique shape of the letter “W” although the “W” is now tilted a little bit to its right side.

This is a very, very old constellation named Cassiopeia, the Queen, and it dates back as far as 3500 B.C. In Greek mythology, Cassiopeia was the wife of Cepheus, the king of Ethiopia and the mother of a beautiful daughter, Andromeda — you know the story about her.

Other than its shape, Cassiopeia is very easy to find since it lies slightly below and to the left side of Polaris, the North Star, directly across from Ursa Major and its very famous asterism the Big Dipper now in the high northwestern sky.

For beginning stargazers, sweeping the heavens in and around Cassiopeia with binoculars will reveal a multitude of stars since the constellation lies almost entirely in the Milky Way.

The five primary stars that form the “W” are easy to remember if you use the mnemonic BAGDE.

This word is made up of the first Greek letter names of the principal stars, Beta, Alpha, Gamma, Delta and Epsilon.