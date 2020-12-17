Stargazing: Colder night skies with arrival of winter

But also in the he high eastern sky, you’ll find another of wintertime’s premier constellations named Taurus, the Bull making itself very evident in the crisp nighttime sky. The brightest star in Taurus is named Aldebaran and it can be easily located by using Orion, as a guide.

As mentioned above, Orion lies in the southeastern sky and if you follow along an imaginary line through Orion’s three “belt” stars you will come to Aldebaran. When viewed through binoculars, this alpha star’s yellowish-orange color is very evident and makes a good representation of the left eye of the mythological bull in a constellation that’s over 5,000 years old.

Just to the upper right of the “eye” see if you can locate a fairly large cluster of stars called The Hyades which mark the head of the bull.

Another star cluster and perhaps the most famous of all heavenly clusters, is the Pleiades, a subject of many of my wintertime columns.

I never get tired of looking at the cluster not only because of the rich mythological history that surround it, but also because of the beauty of the stars embedded in tremendous clouds of hydrogen gas.