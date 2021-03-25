Stargazing: Is there a reason we should fear the dark?

Several years ago, I wrote a similar article which dealt with the dark and how as children we feared the dark. Anything might be out there and that unknown troubles us. Even after we have grown into adulthood, the darkness is capable of retaining its power to frighten us.
Some scientists believe we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in the darkness. They say it’s better not to know.
One of my favorite authors, the late Carl Sagan, put it so well when he wrote in his book “Pale Blue Dot.”
“It is our fate to live in the dark. Head out in space in any direction you choose, and after an initial flash of blue and a longer wait while the Sun fades, you are surrounded by blackness, punctuated by the faint and distant stars.”
In the minds of most astronomers, myself included, there is little doubt that life exists in the universe, regardless of how dark it might be.
The darkness of space is one thing, but there are also areas of darkness you may not have heard of right here on Earth.
National Geographic Magazine did an article a while back that told of how marine biologists and other scientists had discovered a microbial world living beneath the ice in Antarctica.
What made this discovery so significant was the fact these microbes were found at a depth in excess of one mile and had been isolated in that darkness for millions of years, having never seen light.
With this in mind, isn’t it possible that in the darkness of space we may find other microorganisms or other forms of life in some deep planetary ocean such as that on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. We may find out in the next six years.
The European Space Agency’s JUICE (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer) mission has been given the green light to proceed to the next stage of development. This approval is a milestone for the mission, which aims to launch in 2022 to explore Jupiter and its potentially habitable icy moon Europa.
The majority of proponents of extra-terrestrial life want something that you can see with just your eyes, not with a powerful microscope. A question then comes up quite frequently, “Do we really want to see an extra-terrestrial life form?”
If they were all like the one in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” it wouldn’t be too bad. But that may not always be the case.
Out in the far reaches of deep dark space maybe there is a being that may also be afraid of the darkness surrounding it.
What do you think would happen to our civilization if we found this being?
We are so completely accustomed to regarding ourselves as supreme that to discover we are no more an intellectual match for beings elsewhere than our dogs are for us would be a shattering revelation.
On another subject, last Monday morning there was a very large display of the aurora borealis which spilled across the Canadian border into northern-tier US states during an unexpectedly-strong G2-class geomagnetic storm.
The solar wind stream that sparked the outburst is still here and some NOAA forecasters say episodes of G1-class storms are likely to continue throughout the weekend.
The aurora usually presents itself about 10 p.m. in the northern skies and from the reports I have received it should be really something to see. Of course there is no guarantee the aurora will be getting this far south but you never know.