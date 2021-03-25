Stargazing: Is there a reason we should fear the dark?

Several years ago, I wrote a similar article which dealt with the dark and how as children we feared the dark. Anything might be out there and that unknown troubles us. Even after we have grown into adulthood, the darkness is capable of retaining its power to frighten us.

Some scientists believe we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in the darkness. They say it’s better not to know.

One of my favorite authors, the late Carl Sagan, put it so well when he wrote in his book “Pale Blue Dot.”

“It is our fate to live in the dark. Head out in space in any direction you choose, and after an initial flash of blue and a longer wait while the Sun fades, you are surrounded by blackness, punctuated by the faint and distant stars.”

In the minds of most astronomers, myself included, there is little doubt that life exists in the universe, regardless of how dark it might be.

The darkness of space is one thing, but there are also areas of darkness you may not have heard of right here on Earth.

National Geographic Magazine did an article a while back that told of how marine biologists and other scientists had discovered a microbial world living beneath the ice in Antarctica.