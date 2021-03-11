Stargazing: Leo, the Lion appearing in Eastern sky

As we get closer to the beginning of spring in the Midwest, how many times have you heard someone say, “spring comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”?

Some people might think this phrase originated as a result of the often-harsh winter weather that we frequently see as we get closer to the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere.

Actually, the phrase relates to the position of two celestial constellations and their rising and setting at this time of year.

Leo, the Lion is a springtime constellation that is now rising in the eastern sky while the “lamb,” Aries, a wintertime constellation is setting low in the western sky. Hence, the Lion comes in, the Lamb goes out.

In southwest Iowa, spring doesn’t arrive for another nine days — 6:37 a.m. Saturday, March 20. But I’m certain there are those out there who are very anxious for it to get here.

In this second week of March, the brightest star in the northern hemisphere — except the Sun — is Sirius, Alpha Canis Majorum, the Large Dog. Often going by the sub-title, “Dog Star” Sirius lies almost due south about 8 p.m.

You may also want to try your hand and attempt to locate the winter triangle that is almost overhead.