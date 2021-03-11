Stargazing: Leo, the Lion appearing in Eastern sky

As we get closer to the beginning of spring in the Midwest, how many times have you heard someone say, “spring comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”?
Some people might think this phrase originated as a result of the often-harsh winter weather that we frequently see as we get closer to the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere.
Actually, the phrase relates to the position of two celestial constellations and their rising and setting at this time of year.
Leo, the Lion is a springtime constellation that is now rising in the eastern sky while the “lamb,” Aries, a wintertime constellation is setting low in the western sky. Hence, the Lion comes in, the Lamb goes out.
In southwest Iowa, spring doesn’t arrive for another nine days — 6:37 a.m. Saturday, March 20. But I’m certain there are those out there who are very anxious for it to get here.
In this second week of March, the brightest star in the northern hemisphere — except the Sun — is Sirius, Alpha Canis Majorum, the Large Dog. Often going by the sub-title, “Dog Star” Sirius lies almost due south about 8 p.m.
You may also want to try your hand and attempt to locate the winter triangle that is almost overhead.
The triangle is made up of Sirius, Betelgeuse to the upper right and Procyon, to the upper left. Compare the reddish coloration of Betelgeuse to the intense white light of Sirius and the yellowish color of Procyon.
Sirius is shining from a distance of 8.6 light years while Procyon is slightly further at 11.2 light years, Betelgeuse on the other hand, is over 400 light years away and still shines almost as bright as Procyon. That should give you some idea of just how big this red giant is.
On the planetary menu this week, Mars continues to sink lower in the western evening sky while Saturn, the solar system’s “show piece,” peeks over the southeastern sky in the pre-dawn hours (about 5:10 a.m.).
Speaking about early morning viewings, Friday morning the International Space Station makes an early overhead passage. If the skies are clear it will appear as a very bright, steady glowing light.
First view will be in the northwestern sky at 5:02 a.m., the ISS traveling at over 17,000 mph, will appear just to the south of our location at 5:04 a.m. It will continue its passage towards the southeast and will disappear from our view at about 5:07 a.m.