Stargazing: Pleiades cluster arrives with cold winter weather

Two things that always seem to coincide with each other are the cold weather of winter and the annual arrival of the Pleiades (PLEE-uh-deez) star cluster.

Although I have to drive 35 miles east to enjoy really dark skies, the one thing I never get tired of is observing is the Pleiades through my telescope. For those of us who live in the city, a trip to the countryside can be a real eye-opener.

The Pleiades is the most famous cluster of stars in the sky and their “home” is in the constellation of Taurus, the Bull. Taurus and the Pleiades are now very visible almost overhead in the sky slightly to the south.

I should also mention that the Pleiades are only one of few stellar formations mentioned in the Bible. In the book of Job, Chapter 38, verse 31; “Canst, thou bind the sweet influence of the Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?”

Looking at the cluster with binoculars, you should see three stars in a fan shape with four brighter stars just to the lower left.

The first star in the fan is Asterope followed by Taygeta and then Celaeno. The four stars to the lower left are Maia, upper right, Electra, lower right, Merope, lower left and finally Alcyone, upper left.