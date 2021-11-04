Stargazing: Protection is needed for Sun viewing

Even as early as it is, this year’s Christmas wish list for many budding astronomers might be a pair of binoculars or even a telescope.

If plans are made to purchase such optical instruments, I have just one important thing to say about using them to view the Sun ... don’t!

Not, at least, until you are certain you know exactly how to do the looking with complete eye safety.

Merely looking at the Sun with the naked eye can blind you temporarily — even permanently if you continue to look at it for a prolonged period of time. You may tell yourself “I’m not that dumb.”

Galileo, one of the great minds of history, damaged his eyes in this very manner trying to view the sunspots which occasionally move across the surface of the Sun.

The main hazard in viewing the Sun with telescopes or binoculars is that they speed up the Sun’s penetrating rays and concentrate the accompanying heat into a central point.

This intense heat and light is capable of destroying the retina in the eye resulting in permanent blindness in that eye or leaving a portion of the retina damaged beyond repair.

To observe the Sun through a telescope you need special filtering equipment.