Stargazing: Protection is needed for Sun viewing

Even as early as it is, this year’s Christmas wish list for many budding astronomers might be a pair of binoculars or even a telescope.
If plans are made to purchase such optical instruments, I have just one important thing to say about using them to view the Sun ... don’t!
Not, at least, until you are certain you know exactly how to do the looking with complete eye safety.
Merely looking at the Sun with the naked eye can blind you temporarily — even permanently if you continue to look at it for a prolonged period of time. You may tell yourself “I’m not that dumb.”
Galileo, one of the great minds of history, damaged his eyes in this very manner trying to view the sunspots which occasionally move across the surface of the Sun.
The main hazard in viewing the Sun with telescopes or binoculars is that they speed up the Sun’s penetrating rays and concentrate the accompanying heat into a central point.
This intense heat and light is capable of destroying the retina in the eye resulting in permanent blindness in that eye or leaving a portion of the retina damaged beyond repair.
To observe the Sun through a telescope you need special filtering equipment.
The Sun filters that are usually included among the accessories for smaller department store type telescopes are not reliable and shouldn’t be used.
Again, the Sun’s intense heat and light are so hazardous.
The Sun filters are basically thick pieces of welder’s glass set into an adapter which screws into one of the telescope eyepieces. If this filter is cemented into place, the Sun’s heat can cause the cement to melt.
When this occurs the Sun’s heat may cause the filtering material to split or fracture, allowing that heat and light to immediately strike the eye’s retina.
It happens so fast, it is impossible to move your eye away to prevent certain damage.
The safest method of observing the Sun is called eyepiece projection which lets you view the Sun without fear of eye damage and also give your friends a chance to see it.
Take a piece of heavy cardboard and tape or fasten a piece of white paper on it. By holding the screen a short distance away from the eyepiece, you will project an image of the Sun onto the white paper.
To get a good view, stand in such a manner that your shadow blocks the normal Sun light from falling on the screen. The only light which should then appear on the screen will be an image of the Sun. Moving the screen back and forth slowly will cause the image to come into focus.
There are several high quality solar filters on the market which provide complete safety when viewing the Sun. Although they may cost a bit, they are worth the expense.
Readers may contact me at rallen4@cox.net and I’ll give you some good idea of what to use and where to get it.