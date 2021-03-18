Stargazing: Springtime officially arrives on Saturday

The enjoyable temperatures we’ve been experiencing over the past week or so is just a sample of what we can expect as spring officially arrives at 6:37 a.m. Saturday morning.
From watching the forecasts for Saturday, we’ll have moderate temperatures and partly cloudy skies to greet the new season in southwest Iowa.
Astronomically, the vernal equinox is the time when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator signaling the arrival of springtime in the northern hemisphere of Earth while autumn begins in the southern. It is also on this date that there is approximately the same amount of daylight in the northern hemisphere as there is in the southern.
The term equinox is derived from the Latin words, aequus (equal) and nox (night). It is believed that when such a Sun position occurs there is an equal amount of light and darkness over the two hemispheres but in reality, the day is longer than the night.
I’ve been asked on several occasions during star parties about the changing seasons on Earth and when I tell those attending our seasons occur as the result of Earth’s axis being tilted 23.5 degrees from perpendicular there always seem to be some confusion.
The Earth orbits the Sun from an average distance of 93 million miles but because that orbit is slightly elliptical there are times during the year when we are actually closer to the Sun than at other times.
You may remember the column I wrote in which I mentioned the question “Why is it hotter in summer than in winter?” that was asked to a group of Harvard graduates. Most had no idea of the correct answer — but said that it was because Earth is closer to the Sun in summer.
It’s difficult to understand how it can happen but we are actually closer to the Sun on Jan. 15 than we are in the middle of summer. It is, again, the tilt of earth’s axis that the incoming sunlight in January is reflected back into space rather than bearing down on us
Getting away from the astronomical side of this column, there are people who seriously believe at this time of year it is possible to stand an egg on end.
I can’t remember when it was but I read an article one time written by a gentleman, Kevin Kehn, who at the time was an assistant professor of physics at Delta College in Saginaw, Michigan.
On the subject of being able to balance an egg on end at the time of the solstices, Kehn wrote, “Each year, science fans tear their hair out when some media outlet features a story about the dubious physics of seasonal egg-balancing.” In his way of thinking, it was considered junk science.
True eggheads know the Earth’s alignment on its axis causes many miraculous phenomena, one of which is the changing of the seasons but balancing an egg upright is not.
“You can balance an egg on its end any time of the year as long as you have the patience to do it,” Kehn concluded.
On another subject, look in the western sky this evening and see if you can spot planet Mars a short distance above a thin crescent moon. Mars is currently “residing” in the constellation of Taurus, the Bull, and shines very close to the brightest star in Taurus, a star named Aldebaran.