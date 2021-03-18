Stargazing: Springtime officially arrives on Saturday

You may remember the column I wrote in which I mentioned the question “Why is it hotter in summer than in winter?” that was asked to a group of Harvard graduates. Most had no idea of the correct answer — but said that it was because Earth is closer to the Sun in summer.

It’s difficult to understand how it can happen but we are actually closer to the Sun on Jan. 15 than we are in the middle of summer. It is, again, the tilt of earth’s axis that the incoming sunlight in January is reflected back into space rather than bearing down on us

Getting away from the astronomical side of this column, there are people who seriously believe at this time of year it is possible to stand an egg on end.

I can’t remember when it was but I read an article one time written by a gentleman, Kevin Kehn, who at the time was an assistant professor of physics at Delta College in Saginaw, Michigan.

On the subject of being able to balance an egg on end at the time of the solstices, Kehn wrote, “Each year, science fans tear their hair out when some media outlet features a story about the dubious physics of seasonal egg-balancing.” In his way of thinking, it was considered junk science.