Stargazing: Virgo’s brightest star Spica easy to locate

Of the 12 constellations which comprise the zodiac, the only one represented by a female is that of the goddess Virgo, the Virgin.
At about 10 p.m. tonight, assuming the skies are clear, look for this constellation almost mid-high in the southern sky.
Virgo, as with many other constellations, is not graced by an abundance of bright stars to mark its location, but there is one star that is worth looking for, Spica.
I’ve found that by using the heavenly asterism Big Dipper locating Virgo is comparatively easy.
Look for the Bid Dipper almost directly overhead and slightly to the north. If you follow the curvature of the dipper’s handle a short distance, it will bring to you a yellowish colored star named Arcturus. From this star, move along an imaginary line a bit further and you will “arrive” at the blue-white star of Spica.
Spica in many celestial representations is a grain of wheat being held in Virgo’s hand.
The Sun spends a total of 43 days each year in the constellation of Virgo, from mid-September to the end of October, and it is in Virgo that the autumnal equinox occurs.
Although devoid of many bright stars, Virgo’s brilliant star Spica is worth looking for. It is a tremendously hot blue-white star lying at a distance of 220 light years from Earth. Estimates put its size at 2,000 times that of our Sun.
As mentioned, Virgo is referred to most often in mythology as The Virgin. However, a great array of deities have been associated with Virgo, from the beginning recorded history.
Located within the confines of the constellation is a region know to astronomers as the Virgo Cluster, which contains no less than 13,000 galaxies of differing sizes and luminosities.
Small wide field telescopes will reveal some of the galaxies, but it really requires a telescope of at lest 8 inches to resolve much of the details of the galaxies.
If you have binoculars of at lest 10 power, scan the area just to the upper right of Spica. There are several elliptical galaxies that are identified by their Messier numbers with M-84 and M-86 being the easiest to see. Both will appear in the same field of view.
As I said, don’t expect to see much detail in these two galaxies but stop to think of the billions of stars in these celestial islands and that perhaps someone, or something, is looking back at our Milky Way Galaxy and the same time.
Looking ahead a few days until May 12 when observers will see a thin crescent moon very close to our sister planet Venus in the western evening sky.
Waiting an even longer period of time, early risers will have the chance to view an eclipse of the full moon that take place at 6:18 a.m. on May 26. Observers in the western U.S. get the best view but we will still get to see some of it from our location here in southwest Iowa.