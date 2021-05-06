Stargazing: Virgo’s brightest star Spica easy to locate

As mentioned, Virgo is referred to most often in mythology as The Virgin. However, a great array of deities have been associated with Virgo, from the beginning recorded history.

Located within the confines of the constellation is a region know to astronomers as the Virgo Cluster, which contains no less than 13,000 galaxies of differing sizes and luminosities.

Small wide field telescopes will reveal some of the galaxies, but it really requires a telescope of at lest 8 inches to resolve much of the details of the galaxies.

If you have binoculars of at lest 10 power, scan the area just to the upper right of Spica. There are several elliptical galaxies that are identified by their Messier numbers with M-84 and M-86 being the easiest to see. Both will appear in the same field of view.

As I said, don’t expect to see much detail in these two galaxies but stop to think of the billions of stars in these celestial islands and that perhaps someone, or something, is looking back at our Milky Way Galaxy and the same time.

Looking ahead a few days until May 12 when observers will see a thin crescent moon very close to our sister planet Venus in the western evening sky.