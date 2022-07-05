State Park Passport program returns

The Iowa State Park Passport is back.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is again offering the Passport program with new prizes and opportunities to enjoy state parks.

Park visitors are encouraged to sign up for the program and make it a family-friendly challenge to visit and track visits to more than 60 parks and forests featured on the pass.

The Passport kicked off July 1 and runs through Oct. 31.

Prizes include:

First 500 people to five check-ins earn $5 off a camping night in a state park or forest

First 75 people to 10 check-ins get a free T-shirt (limited sizes available)

Grand prize drawing of a three-night cabin stay at Pine Lake State Park

Monthly drawings (for the months of July, August, September and October) for:

Five prizes of one-year Iowa Outdoors magazine subscriptions per month

One gift basket of outdoor goodies and gear from the Iowa DNR, valued at $25 each month

For more information, to sign up or to see a list of parks, visit explore.traveliowa.com/checkout/311/travel-iowa/1619/iowa-state-park-passport.