 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

State Park Passport program returns

  • 0
070322-cbn-news-fireworks-p3

Fireworks light up the sky as the sun sets behind Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, July 1, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

The Iowa State Park Passport is back.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is again offering the Passport program with new prizes and opportunities to enjoy state parks.

Park visitors are encouraged to sign up for the program and make it a family-friendly challenge to visit and track visits to more than 60 parks and forests featured on the pass.

The Passport kicked off July 1 and runs through Oct. 31.

Prizes include:

First 500 people to five check-ins earn $5 off a camping night in a state park or forest

First 75 people to 10 check-ins get a free T-shirt (limited sizes available)

Grand prize drawing of a three-night cabin stay at Pine Lake State Park

Monthly drawings (for the months of July, August, September and October) for:

Five prizes of one-year Iowa Outdoors magazine subscriptions per month

People are also reading…

One gift basket of outdoor goodies and gear from the Iowa DNR, valued at $25 each month

For more information, to sign up or to see a list of parks, visit explore.traveliowa.com/checkout/311/travel-iowa/1619/iowa-state-park-passport.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lakin Family Park now open

Lakin Family Park now open

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA celebrated the grand opening of the Lakin Family Park Wednesday morning. The park is connected to the existing YMCA …

Watch Now: Related Video

Sleep duration is vital for heart health, according to recommendations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert