Tee time announced for Southwest Iowa Leadership Golf Scramble

Fox Run_CBCVB.JPG

Fox Run Golf Course and Clubhouse, 3001 Macineery Dr.

 Courtesy Emma Schwaller

Registration has opened for the seventh annual Southwest Iowa Leadership Golf Scramble.

Entrants will tee off in a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on June 10 at Fox Run Golf Course.

The event is a fundraiser for the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy.

For the past 33 years, the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy has provided a four-day leadership experience for incoming eighth-graders from Kirn, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood and Wilson middle schools.

Skills emphasized include team building, communication, problem solving, goal setting, service learning and leadership styles. No student selected is turned away based on ability to pay.

Registration is $260 per foursome, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, prizes and a post-event meal, according to a flyer. Participation is limited to 36 teams.

Sponsorships available include Tournament Sponsor, $2,500; Fairway Sponsor, $1,500; and Hole Sponsor, $100. In-kind donations are gladly accepted.

For a registration form, go to bit.ly/3ORu66l.

How to minimize your parental separation anxiety

