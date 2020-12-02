The first of Iowa's two shotgun deer seasons open Saturday

Blaze orange clad hunters moving through Iowa’s timber will be a common sight when the first of two shotgun deer seasons open Dec. 5. An estimated 120,000 hunters participate in the shotgun seasons, harvesting about half of the total number of deer for the year.
“Shotgun deer seasons are important tradition for Iowa deer hunters as well as an important time for herd management,” said Tyler Harms, deer program leader for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Hunters have reported harvesting more than 26,000 deer so far this year, which is about 1,000 more than this time last year, and that’s good news, Harms said.
“From our standpoint, that’s something we like to see because coming in to the season, people were concerned about reduced deer numbers due to the widespread hemorrhagic disease outbreak last year. If we project this harvest out, not factoring in any curveball Mother Nature would throw at us, we are trending to our goal of harvesting between 100,000 and 120,000 deer,” Harms said.
Iowa’s first shotgun deer season is Dec. 5-9, and second shotgun deer season is Dec. 12-20.
Changes to deer seasons
• The antlerless deer quota has been adjusted in 23 counties.
• The January antlerless deer season will not be offered this year except in certain zones for chronic wasting disease management.
• The first shotgun season buck-only restriction has been removed in Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hardin and Grundy counties.
Basic firearm rules are important for a safe hunt
The first of Iowa’s two shotgun deer seasons opens on Dec. 5, and while optimism for a successful hunt is the primary focus, hunters are encouraged to brush up on safe hunting practices.
Basic firearm rules are pretty straight forward: treat every firearm as though it were loaded; always point the muzzle in a safe direction; be sure of your target and what’s beyond it; keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.
“Our deer hunting tradition is shared with our friends and our family,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Practicing safe hunting techniques is important to make sure we all get home at the end of the day.”
An estimated 120,000 hunters are expected to take to the timber during Iowa’s two shotgun deer seasons and Wisecup said self inflicted injuries and property damage continue to be prominent.
“Those incidents could be avoided by simply following the basic rules of firearm safety and ensuring there is a safe backdrop prior to taking a shot,” she said.
“Hunters tend to get fixated on their target and when a deer is running, they forget about their surroundings. Look beyond your target and clearly identify the target before taking the shot,” Wisecup said. “You must be certain you have a clear, safe shot. Never point your firearm at anything you do not want to shoot.”
That advice can help to prevent self inflicted wounds as well.
Wisecup encouraged hunters to wear plenty of blaze orange and to discuss the hunting plan with everyone in the group.
“You want to be seen from all sides in the woods,” she said. “It is also important to discuss the hunting plan that will outline the role for each person and where they will be during the hunt. Plan your hunt and hunt your plan. It is critical to communicate with your hunting partners to ensure everyone knows where each other is at all times.”
In 2019, there were eight deer hunting incidents in Iowa: six personal injuries and three property damage, including one that was both property damage and personal injury.
Hunting Safety Tips
• Treat every firearm as if it were loaded
• Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction
• Be sure of the target and what is beyond it
• Keep finger off the trigger until ready to fire
• Keep the barrel clear and choose the proper ammunition.
Winter Weather Factors
• Unload the firearm and open the action when crossing obstacles — if snow and ice is on the ground, the risk of slipping or falling dramatically increases
• Visibility — put the hunt on hold if visibility is poor due to fog and/or snowy conditions
• Bundled up — keeping your finger off the trigger and muzzle control are both extremely important as bulky coats and gloves increases chances of an accidental discharge
Hunter Visibility
• Wear plenty of solid blaze orange. Hunters want to be seen from all sides in the woods and fields
• Discuss the hunting plan with everyone in the group. Outline the role for each person and where they will be throughout the hunt. Plan your hunt and hunt your plan. Communication is critical to ensure everyone knows where each other is at all times.
Ultimate Goal
• Everyone gets home safely
Iowa deer exchange
The inaugural season for the Iowa Deer Exchange has attracted 350 Iowans who indicated they were interested in receiving venison and 60 hunters willing to provide it. The deer exchange, along with the Help us Stop Hunger program, allows hunters an opportunity to provide high quality lean protein to their neighbors, while continuing to do what they enjoy — hunting deer.
“We’re pleased with the participation we’ve seen thus far, and the large number of registered recipients shows there’s an audience who wants venison. We’re encouraging hunters who are making their plans now to consider picking up another doe tag and registering to donate venison,” said Harms.
To sign up for the Iowa Deer Exchange, go to iowadnr.gov/deer then scroll down to Iowa’s Deer Exchange Program link and fill out the required fields. The database creates a map and table with information deer donors and deer recipients can use to get connected. There is no cost to participate. It is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.
Hunter who prefer to use the HUSH program are encouraged to contact a participating locker before they harvest a deer to see if the locker has any additional drop off instructions. The list of participating lockers is available at iowadnr.gov/deer the scroll down to the Help Us Stop Hunger link. The HUSH program is a partnership between the Iowa DNR, the Food Bank of Iowa and participating meat lockers.
Deer tissue collection to survey for chronic wasting
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a goal each year of collecting more than 4,600 deer tissue samples statewide to test for chronic wasting disease and the majority of those samples come from the two shotgun deer seasons.
“We are prioritizing samples this year to try to improve the information we are getting from this important effort. The deer that give us the best opportunity to detect this disease in new areas are adult bucks,” Harms said. After adult bucks, priority goes to adult does, then yearling buck and finally yearling does.
The surveillance effort includes collecting a minimum of 15 samples from each county, with higher quotas assigned to counties where the disease has been found in wild deer or have high risk of the disease due to adjacent counties with positive animals. To date, the DNR has collected and submitted more than 1,000 samples for testing this year.
Hunters willing to provide a sample are encouraged to contact their local wildlife biologist to arrange for the collection.
In the event that the county or priority area quota has been filled, or if the hunter is interested in testing a fawn or other nonpriority deer, hunters may choose to pay for their own test through a new partnership with the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
Hunters will need to contact their local wildlife staff and ask how they can get their deer tested through the new hunter submitted option. The DNR will collect and submit the sample on their behalf. There is a $25 fee for the laboratory to run the test. Results should be available within two to three weeks.
Deer management zones
monitored include Chronic Wasting Disease, Hemorrhagic Disease/Bluetongue, and Bovine Tuberculosis. The pathology and disease ecology of each have vastly different consequences for deer management.
More information regarding the major differences between EHD and CWD can be found on the Quality Deer Management Association’s website.
We cannot fight this battle alone, we need your help.
• Do not use feed or salt-mineral licks to attract deer. These baited sites increase the concentration of deer, which spreads the disease.
• Do not leave a carcass or bones to decay on the land. Disposal with residential waste is permissible. Contact your local waste hauler for requirements. Make absolutely sure not to transport and dump carcasses outside of the area where the deer were shot as this will spread the disease to new areas.
Donated deer hides benefit disabled veterans
Hunters donated more than 4,100 deer hides to Elks Lodges across Iowa last year, which was a slight decrease from the 2018-2019 season. The deer hides are used by the Veterans Leather Program to make professionally-crafted leather gloves for veterans in wheelchairs and also turned into leather used for therapy programs for recovering veterans.
The Veterans Leather Program relies on the charity of hunters to donate their deer hides. Hunters willing to donate their hides are encouraged to contact the local Elks Lodge for drop off locations or visit www.elks.org/lodges to find the nearest lodge. The therapeutic kits and gloves are distributed at no cost to the veterans.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!