The first of Iowa's two shotgun deer seasons open Saturday

“Hunters tend to get fixated on their target and when a deer is running, they forget about their surroundings. Look beyond your target and clearly identify the target before taking the shot,” Wisecup said. “You must be certain you have a clear, safe shot. Never point your firearm at anything you do not want to shoot.”

That advice can help to prevent self inflicted wounds as well.

Wisecup encouraged hunters to wear plenty of blaze orange and to discuss the hunting plan with everyone in the group.

“You want to be seen from all sides in the woods,” she said. “It is also important to discuss the hunting plan that will outline the role for each person and where they will be during the hunt. Plan your hunt and hunt your plan. It is critical to communicate with your hunting partners to ensure everyone knows where each other is at all times.”

In 2019, there were eight deer hunting incidents in Iowa: six personal injuries and three property damage, including one that was both property damage and personal injury.

Hunting Safety Tips

• Treat every firearm as if it were loaded

• Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction