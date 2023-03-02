If you’re anxious for spring, it’s time to think green. As in St. Patrick’s Day.

Council Bluffs’ St. Paddy’s-themed Shamrock Shuffle will be held on Saturday, March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 100 Block of West Broadway.

The event will include a chip-timed 5K, a new 200-meter Leprechaun Chase fun run and an outdoor party with activities, live music/DJ and food vendors. The shuffling will start and finish in the 100 Block.

The Leprechaun Chase, designed for children ages 10 and younger and sponsored by The Hub, takes off at 9:30 a.m.

The 5K Shamrock Shuffle, organized by The 712 Initiative and presented by TS Bank, steps off at 10 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear St. Patrick’s Day attire to fit the theme.

Registration is $10 for children 10 and younger, $25 for youth ages 11-18 and $35 for shufflers 19 and older. Proceeds support The 712 Initiative’s programming and events.

Participants receive a free Shamrock Shuffle beanie and commemorative cup with an 11 and older registration. To register, go to bit.ly/3J97QEv.