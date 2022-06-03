Thriving Families Alliance to sponsor family activities Saturday at Bayliss

The Thriving Families Alliance will sponsor a free family fun day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bayliss Park.

The event, titled Squeeze the Day and Play, will feature games, entertainment, art projects, snacks, exercises, an inflatable obstacle course and other activities.

“It’s all about hands-on activities throughout the event,” said Karen Allen, project coordinator for Thriving Families Alliance.

In a game dubbed The Web of We, each person takes a long strand of yarn and wraps it around posts that have messages they can relate to, Allen said. Each post has a different message attached.

In a large-scale art project, each participant paints a tile.

“Each person will have the opportunity to paint a piece, and each piece will interlock with all the others,” Allen said.

In an individual art project, participants will create a new logo for All Care Health Center and draw it on a sticker.

Other activities will include Animal Olympics, theater-themed Jazzercise and three different yoga classes led by Life Dimensions with Iloa. Artists will offer face painting and temporary tattoos, and there will be bounce houses and the inflatable obstacle course.

Along the way, learn helpful tips on healthy living from the leaders of the hands-on activities.

