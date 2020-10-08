 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trout time: About 1,000 fish stocked at Big Lake Park this week
0 comments
top story

Trout time: About 1,000 fish stocked at Big Lake Park this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20200126_new_trout_2

Gary Siegwarth, hatchery manager at Big Springs Trout Hatchery in Elkader, holds a large rainbow trout during an Iowa Department of Natural Resources stocking event at Big Lake Park on Jan. 24. The DNR stocks Big Lake with 800-1,000 rainbow trout once every fall and winter season.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Big Lake is now booming with rainbow trout after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ most recent stocking.

On Tuesday, about 1,000 fish were funneled into the body of water at Big Lake Park after making the approximately 6-hour trek from Big Springs Trout Hatchery near Elkader.

Big Lake Park is one of 18 sites benefitting from the DNR’s Cool Weather Trout Program that brings the species to areas that cannot support them during the summer, according to a press release.

Big Lake was last stocked in January, according to Fisheries Management Biologist Bryan Hayes.

“Those rainbow trout that we use, they are a cold-water species,” Hayes said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “The whole state of Iowa is about cold water for six months of the year.”

The majority of the fish dumped into Big Lake are in the 10- to 12-inch range, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We raise these fish to a catchable size, and the goal is to return these to the anglers within the 6-month cold-water season,” Hayes said. “We don’t anticipate populations of these fish holding over through our summer.

“So, we want a put-and-take type of event; we put them in there with the idea that they will be taken out before it gets too warm.”

The program is supported by the sale of trout stamps, according to a release. Anglers need a valid fishing license and also pay the trout stamp fee to fish for, or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Trout stamps can be purchased on the DNR’s website and anywhere that sells Iowa fishing licenses, Hayes said.

Children 15 and younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. Children can purchase a trout stamp which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Hayes encouraged area fishermen to take advantage of the opportunity — the fish are ready for the taking, he said.

“These fish are close to home for a lot of people,” he said. “And so, we expect to draw some people to this and give them the chance to experience fishing.

“These trout will readily bite, they are not a finicky fish.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you're heading back to the gym during COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert