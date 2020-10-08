Trout time: About 1,000 fish stocked at Big Lake Park this week

Big Lake is now booming with rainbow trout after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ most recent stocking.

On Tuesday, about 1,000 fish were funneled into the body of water at Big Lake Park after making the approximately 6-hour trek from Big Springs Trout Hatchery near Elkader.

Big Lake Park is one of 18 sites benefitting from the DNR’s Cool Weather Trout Program that brings the species to areas that cannot support them during the summer, according to a press release.

Big Lake was last stocked in January, according to Fisheries Management Biologist Bryan Hayes.

“Those rainbow trout that we use, they are a cold-water species,” Hayes said during an interview with the Nonpareil. “The whole state of Iowa is about cold water for six months of the year.”

The majority of the fish dumped into Big Lake are in the 10- to 12-inch range, he said.

“We raise these fish to a catchable size, and the goal is to return these to the anglers within the 6-month cold-water season,” Hayes said. “We don’t anticipate populations of these fish holding over through our summer.