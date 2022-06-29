Two professional fireworks displays to grace skies over Bluffs this weekend

Council Bluffs area residents will have two opportunities to view professionally programmed and launched fireworks this holiday weekend.

On Friday evening, a fireworks display will be offered at 10 p.m. at Lake Manawa.

Viewers can watch the show from the water or the shoreline, according to Lake Manawa Fireworks. Attendees can tune in to 101.9 FM “The Keg” for a patriotic soundtrack during the display.

Lake Manawa Fireworks raises funds, contracts with a professional fireworks provider and coordinates the event with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa State Patrol, Pottawattamie County Health and Emergency Services and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The tradition is funded entirely by local businesses and individuals. This year’s Grand Finale sponsors include the Council Bluffs Country Club, Dallas Johnson Greenhouses, Echo Electric Supply, Lake Manawa Sailing Club, Cozad family and Vital Signs.

On Saturday, members of Free Speech America will offer a We Love America Night celebrating Independence Day and honoring military and law enforcement, according to a press release from the organization.

Activities will begin at 6 p.m. at Westfair, located east of Interstate 80 on Highway 6.

The event will feature inflatables, face painting and balloon creations for children and live music performed by Nebraska Showdown, the press release stated.

“Last year, we had about 3,000 people,” said coordinator Christine Clausen Cannon of Free Speech America. “It was a great night of unity and gratefulness for what we have in this country.”

A variety of food trucks will be on site, including BBQ Brothers, High Voltage BBQ, KGB Foods, Johnny Ricco’s Brooklyn Pizza, Load Star Pizza, Juanito’s Taco Truck, Pim’s Thai, Wonton Jon’s, Taqueria Santa Anita, as well as AG&G Concessions and refreshment stands such as Zaltes Ice Cream and Ohana Shaved Ice.

The evening will be capped by a fireworks show beginning at 9:45 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring chairs.

The event is being hosted by Free Speech America and made possible by communitywide sponsorships. Those who will like to help defray costs can donate at the event.

