Union Pacific Railroad Museum to host model railroad club layouts

N-gauge model trains are about 1/160th of actual size and get their name from the 9mm width of their tracks, a club member said during a previous visit.

“N-gauge is a really fun gauge for model railroads, because you can fit so much on a table,” LaBounty said. “It’s always exciting to see the detail and the volume they can bring.”

The museum also has a permanent 0-gauge model train setup on the second floor that can be activated with a button if someone wants to watch it run.

The museum will offer a free virtual “Steam into Saturday” program at 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 11. The program will include games, trivia and train talk. Those interested can register on the museum’s website given below.

Visitors are encouraged to register at least one hour before arrival on the museum’s website at uprrmuseum.org, enter through the north entrance on the lower level and wear a face mask when in the building. The museum is currently open Fridays and Saturdays from 12-6 p.m. It will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Admission is free. All donations support the Union Pacific Museum Association, a 501©3 registered nonprofit.

