UP Museum offers family-friendly outdoor Halloween celebration
UP Museum offers family-friendly outdoor Halloween celebration

A kid and her dog get ready for Halloween.

The Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St., will host an afternoon Halloween celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the north lawn of the museum facing Bayliss Park.

Spooky Sidewalk Saturday will include a variety of family-friendly activities, including pumpkin coloring; a mini pumpkin patch full of spooky, kooky fun; scary train photo opportunities; and a spine-chilling dance party.

Next to the pumpkin patch, Pottawattamie County Conservation will hold games and activities related to creepy, crawly critters.

Meanwhile, local author Ryan Roenfeld will be signing copies of his book, “Secret Omaha: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.” Roenfeld is known for bringing aspects of local history to life. From the giant fork in Little Italy to a grand monument honoring the Irish Fenian who invaded Canada twice, this book offers a unique behind-the-scenes tour of Omaha.

Roenfeld’s books will be available for purchase inside the museum while supplies last.

No registration is necessary for outdoor activities, but reservations are still available for those wishing to visit the Union Pacific Museum, which is open from 12 to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Walk-in guests are accommodated whenever possible. Register at uprrmuseum.org. Visitors purchasing books do not need to reserve a time to enter the museum.

