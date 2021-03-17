Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Upcoming programs from Pottawattamie County Conservation:

Litter Busters

The Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek, is looking for participants to come help pick up litter at the park on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of the “Dump Busters.”

The hard work and perseverance of these busters have made Hitchcock Nature Center possible, according to a press release.

Upon check-in at the Loess Hills Lodge, volunteers will receive details and trash collection materials and can then head out to start picking up trash to help clean the park. To help with clean up, volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, bags and other items that could be beneficial to help keep the area clean.

“Participants collecting trash are admitted to the park for free and will be entered into a drawing to win a free stay in one of Hitchcock Nature Center’s camping cabins,” the release said.

This event is for people of all ages and well behaved dogs are allowed. Owners will need to keep their dog on a leash at all times and clean up the pet waste.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside buildings and participants will need to sign a waiver when arriving.

