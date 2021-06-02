Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

The second part of a three-part training session at the Hitchcock Nature Center will be on June 29 at 7 p.m. for a volunteer project to understand the threat.

“Training sessions will cover a variety of topics and include field training sessions to help volunteers practice their skills and become independent project volunteers,” a press release said. “Topics covered will include the project and field data collection app, oak ecology and oak fire wounds.”

Some of the training will take place outdoors and off the trails so those attending will need to dress appropriately as well as bring their own smartphone. Participants will need to download the project and data collection app for the training sessions, the release said.

Other items participants should bring include a notebook, water bottle and snacks.

This program is free and doesn’t require an entry pass for the park. Pets will not be allowed at this event, besides service animals.

Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loops in Honey Creek.

Pre-registration is required for these events at pottconservation.com and for more information call 712-545-3283.