Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

A Land Ethic Workshop: Freshwater Aquatic Studies
The next session of “A Land Ethic Workshop” will be on June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, and will be led by educator Ron Cisar. All sessions in the series are online.
According to a press release, participants will enjoy a full morning of instruction & learning, including:
An introduction to the biotic & abiotic components of freshwater lakes
A look at aquatic invasive species
Continued guidance for successful nature journaling
A reading & discussion of Aldo Leopold’s essay “The Alder Fork”
Cost is $15 per person for this single program or $75 for those who register for all 10 sessions. Those who register for all 10 sessions will receive a copy of “A Sand County Almanac” and a blank journal for use during the classes, the release said.
This series is intended for those 14-years-old and older — no prior knowledge is necessary.
Oak Inventory Project Training at Hitchcock
A recent discovery has found a disease that has emerged in the area that could eliminate the sprawling oak tree population. There is still little known about this disease.
The second part of a three-part training session at the Hitchcock Nature Center will be on June 29 at 7 p.m. for a volunteer project to understand the threat.
“Training sessions will cover a variety of topics and include field training sessions to help volunteers practice their skills and become independent project volunteers,” a press release said. “Topics covered will include the project and field data collection app, oak ecology and oak fire wounds.”
Some of the training will take place outdoors and off the trails so those attending will need to dress appropriately as well as bring their own smartphone. Participants will need to download the project and data collection app for the training sessions, the release said.
Other items participants should bring include a notebook, water bottle and snacks.
This program is free and doesn’t require an entry pass for the park. Pets will not be allowed at this event, besides service animals.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loops in Honey Creek.
Pre-registration is required for these events at pottconservation.com and for more information call 712-545-3283.