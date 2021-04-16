Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Learn To: Archery

Now’s the chance to learn some archery.

Narrows River Park opens its archery range on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a beginners archery lesson. All equipment needed will be provided — bows, arrows, target, etc.

Pre-registration is required for this event, and cost is $5 per person — includes admission and equipment rental.

Participants should be 8-years-old or older, and pets are not allowed.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside buildings and participants will need to sign a waiver when arriving at either event.

For more information call 712-545-3283 and visit pottconservation.com to register.

Narrows River Park is located at 2500 N. 25th St.