Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Learn To: Archery
Now’s the chance to learn some archery.
Narrows River Park opens its archery range on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. for a beginners archery lesson. All equipment needed will be provided — bows, arrows, target, etc.
Pre-registration is required for this event, and cost is $5 per person — includes admission and equipment rental.
Participants should be 8-years-old or older, and pets are not allowed.
Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside buildings and participants will need to sign a waiver when arriving at either event.
For more information call 712-545-3283 and visit pottconservation.com to register.
Narrows River Park is located at 2500 N. 25th St.