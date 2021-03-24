Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Oak Inventory Project Training at Hitchcock
A recent discovery has found a disease that has emerged in the area that could eliminate the sprawling oak tree population. There is still little known about this disease.
Starting on April 20 at 7 p.m., the Hitchcock Nature Center will start a three-part training session for a volunteer project to understand the threat.
“Training sessions will cover a variety of topics and include field training sessions to help volunteers practice their skills and become independent project volunteers,” a press release said. “Topics covered will include the project and field data collection app, oak ecology and oak fire wounds.”
Some of the training will take place outdoors and off the trails so those attending will need to dress appropriately as well as bring their own smartphone. Participants will need to download the project and data collection app for the training sessions, said the release.
Other items participants should bring include a notebook, water bottle and snacks.
This program is free and doesn’t require an entry pass for the park. Pets will not be allowed at this event, besides service animals.
Witchy Woods Walker: Springtime Edition
Dustin Clayton, naturalist and folk magic practitioner, will host a walk through the Loess Hills to focus on folkloric practices that take place in the spring.
The walk will be at noon on April 24 at the Hitchcock Nature Center. This program is intended for those 16-years-old and up.
“Participants will discuss the plant, animal and mineral communities common to our area and some of the ways our ancestors interacted with these elements of the natural world during this liminal season,” a press release said.
Bug spray and water are recommended for this walk and participants should make sure to dress for the weather.
Cost is $12 per person and pre-registration is required at pottconservation.com.
Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn inside buildings and participants will need to sign a waiver when arriving at either event. Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
For more information call 712-545-3283.