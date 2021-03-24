Upcoming Pottawattamie Conservation programs

Oak Inventory Project Training at Hitchcock

A recent discovery has found a disease that has emerged in the area that could eliminate the sprawling oak tree population. There is still little known about this disease.

Starting on April 20 at 7 p.m., the Hitchcock Nature Center will start a three-part training session for a volunteer project to understand the threat.

“Training sessions will cover a variety of topics and include field training sessions to help volunteers practice their skills and become independent project volunteers,” a press release said. “Topics covered will include the project and field data collection app, oak ecology and oak fire wounds.”

Some of the training will take place outdoors and off the trails so those attending will need to dress appropriately as well as bring their own smartphone. Participants will need to download the project and data collection app for the training sessions, said the release.

Other items participants should bring include a notebook, water bottle and snacks.

This program is free and doesn’t require an entry pass for the park. Pets will not be allowed at this event, besides service animals.