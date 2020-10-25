Vern and Wilmer Petersen Wildlife Area is bringing in visitors year-round

As the brome is replaced with native prairie, wildlife has responded. Quail and pheasants are there as well as more grassland birds, like bobolinks and dickcissels.

The first record of a prairie skink in Shelby County was confirmed here in the spring of 2019. The five- to six-inch long reptile is considered a species in decline in Iowa.

“I like to see the habitat,” Saunders said. “I like to see it for the kids. We host youth days out here. I like the public hunting component — it’s nice habitat to hunt. And it’s good for out of state hunters.”

The Petersens had a second house on their farmstead where they would host visitors who had taken the train in to attend local cattle auctions. They would bring in live bands to entertain their guests. When the auction was over, the visitors and their cattle would return home on the train together.

The Petersen family had an interest in conservation and improving water quality and decided to donate their farm to the Iowa DNR for everyone to enjoy. With a small pond, a remote and scenic setting, with opportunities to fish and learn to paddle, hike through rolling hills, enjoy grassland birds and prairie plants, their vision is becoming reality.