'We all live downstream,' organization shares importance of keeping river clean

“The amount of trash we are pulling in on these small cleanups are about the same as what we were doing when we were taking 200 people out a day,” she said.

Missouri River Relief won’t have another cleanup until the fall, but the crew will do a cleanup from Kansas City to St. Louis.

“We will stay in boats for three to four weeks,” Farrar said. “This will help us clean up the areas where we can’t take volunteers.”

With regular cleanup events the boats only take volunteers five miles out from the boat dock.

“There have been times when we are camping under a bridge and occasionally trash is coming at us,” Farrar said. “People are used to thinking that the river is a great big trash can.”

Farrar said one of their mottos is “We all live downstream.”

“We just want to teach people to take care of the river and to stop throwing trash where it doesn’t belong,” she said.

The cleanup effort continues today and tomorrow, though all volunteer slots have been filled. For more information on Missouri River Relief and their mission visit riverrelief.org.

