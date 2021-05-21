'We all live downstream,' organization shares importance of keeping river clean

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area has had its fair share of flood damage, but thanks to help from Missouri River Relief and local volunteers, clean-up is made easier.
The organization held its first Missouri River Cleanup event in 2001 and they have cleanup events from April to October.
The organization said since its first cleanup in 2001, Missouri River Relief has conducted 187 community-based cleanups, enlisting the help of more than 28,500 volunteers to clean up over 970 tons of trash from both banks of 1,200 miles of river.
“Our mission is to connect people to the Missouri river,” Kevin Tosie, operations manager said. “We do that through stewardship activities, education and the recreation events.”
Upon arrival, volunteers received a T-shirt, gloves, reusable water bottle and life jacket. Volunteers loaded up into boats and each boat was taken to a different area for cleanup.
“This is our fifth or sixth time in the Council Bluffs and Omaha area,” Tosie said. “We do this all the way from Yankton, South Dakota, to the St. Louis, Missouri, area.”
This year with COVID-19, the number of volunteers they could have was limited, but according to Missouri River Relief crew member Patty Farrar, the number of volunteers isn’t affecting the amount of trash being picked up.
“The amount of trash we are pulling in on these small cleanups are about the same as what we were doing when we were taking 200 people out a day,” she said.
Missouri River Relief won’t have another cleanup until the fall, but the crew will do a cleanup from Kansas City to St. Louis.
“We will stay in boats for three to four weeks,” Farrar said. “This will help us clean up the areas where we can’t take volunteers.”
With regular cleanup events the boats only take volunteers five miles out from the boat dock.
“There have been times when we are camping under a bridge and occasionally trash is coming at us,” Farrar said. “People are used to thinking that the river is a great big trash can.”
Farrar said one of their mottos is “We all live downstream.”
“We just want to teach people to take care of the river and to stop throwing trash where it doesn’t belong,” she said.
The cleanup effort continues today and tomorrow, though all volunteer slots have been filled. For more information on Missouri River Relief and their mission visit riverrelief.org.