Westfair participants saddle up for their biggest event of the year

A year after returning to something like Westfair normalcy, organizers are launching the event with renewed enthusiasm.

The 2020 fair will be held from Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31 at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater off Highway 6, two miles east of Interstate 80. The event will actually begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with horse judging at the Carson Rodeo Grounds.

The 2020 fair was kind of a “show-and-go” arrangement, where youth showed their animals and then left, said Jenny Vincent, county youth coordinator, who is in her 23rd year in that position.

“We had just one thing each day,” she said. “Last year, we were pretty much back to normal,” although some animals were sent home, instead of staying in pens at the fairgrounds.

As usual, this year’s fair will feature 4-H and FFA livestock and exhibits, coronation of the queen, a fair board presentation, working exhibits in the Commercial Building, Westfair Motocross, carnival rides, demonstrations and arena events.

Midway rides will operate Thursday through Sunday, and pony rides will be offered from 4-7 p.m. Friday, 2-5 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Cycle Circus Live will perform Thursday through Sunday on green space at the fairgrounds.

Evening shows will include coronation of the Westfair queen and presentation of the fair board honors at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the show ring; Educational Presentation Awards at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Commercial Building; the Lucas Oil Truck & Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. Friday at the arena; Figure 8 Races at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Arena, and the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Sunday at the arena.

Participation in the 4-H and FFA programs is strong, aside from fluctuations in the numbers in specific categories from year to year, Vincent said.

“We haven’t seen any drastic decline,” Vincent said, although the number of rabbits and market lambs are down. “Yet, we’re seeing an increase in hogs, and there’s nowhere for them to go,” she said, explaining that large packing companies want animals from contracted producers. Youth often have their animals butchered at an area shop.

“It really just comes down to what they want to do — or (what) their family does,” she said.

Vincent grew up on an acreage in Council Bluffs and was involved in the Westfair Horse Club and Lewis Hustling Pioneers.

“I did rabbits and dogs and cats and pets, and then I did a lot of the static exhibits when I was in 4-H,” she said.

Vincent also volunteered at the Henry Doorly Zoo and has served as the dog superintendent at the fair.

“I’ve always been involved with animals,” she said.

Vincent became an intern for the Extension Service in high school and continued in that role for almost 10 years.

The livestock auction of 4-H champion animals will begin at noon on Monday, Aug. 2 in the show ring.

For a complete Westfair schedule, visit westfairevents.com.

Admission is free to fair members. Admission to events at the arena, however, are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.