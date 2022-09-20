Woodbine gearing up for 33rd annual Applefest scheduled for this weekend

Woodbine will hold its 33rd annual Applefest Saturday in the streets of the city.

Activities will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except at the Entertainment Tent. Bands will perform live music at the Tommy Gate Band Stand from 4 p.m. until late in the evening, and the Good Fellows Beer Garden will be open from noon to 11 p.m.

The event will feature a craft show and car show, as always, along with pies and other food. The craft show will be held from 8 am. to 4 p.m. in the school gym, according to a flyer. An outdoor market will be operating from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fifth Street between Ely and Weare. The car and cycle show in the downtown area will feature a loud pipe contest at 2 p.m. and awards at 4 p.m. at Sixth Street and Walker. A tractor show will be set up on Walker between Fourth and Fifth streets.

A Kids Korner with bounce houses and activities hosted by Building Blocks Academy will be set up at Fifth Street and Lincolnway. The Merry Brook Schoolhouse will be open at Zell Millard History Park, and model trains will be running.

A Food Court will be set up at Fourth Street and Lincolnway. The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will run from 7 to 11 a.m. at the school, the flyer stated. The Christian Church will offer a chicken noodle dinner at 11 a.m. at Sixth Street and Ely. Pie and ice cream will be available at Faith Family Church on Fifth Street near the library. Sacred Heart will offer caramel apples inside the school entrance. Hodge Greenhouse, Morris Family Orchard and Kuhn’s Amish Baked Pies will have stands on Lincolnway.

New this year will be a Hay Bale Toss at the Amphitheater hosted by The CREW Center. Registration will begin at noon, followed by the competition at 1 p.m. The competition is open to anyone age 8 and older. Prizes and T-shirts will be awarded.

Patrick Conrad will perform at 4 p.m. at the Tommy Gate Band Stand, followed by Fork in the Road at 7.

For more information, contact woodbineapplefest@gmail.com.