YMCA starts construction for new additions

Phase one has begun on the newest additions for the Charles E. Lakin YMCA — starting with the removal of Baughn Street.

The work will include the installation of 60 new parking stalls, a walking track, a playground, sports courts and a pavilion. It will be completed in three phases.

Demolition, site work and creating the parking lot is included with the first phase and is expected to be done in mid-September, according to Executive Director Leo McIntosh.

Phase two will include the basketball and pickleball courts, walking track, fencing and landscape work.

Phase three will be the playground.

The removal of Baughn Street comes after a group of residents trying to stop the street’s demolition dropped its lawsuit against the city and City Council, which approved vacating the roadway.

The project is estimated to cost $1.8 million, but the YMCA is still doing some fundraising, McIntosh said. There are naming opportunities for all pieces of equipment for the playground as well as the pillars.

“We are excited to get this kicked off,” McIntosh said. “We hope to have it all completed by the end of fall.”

