Youth Fishing Derby this Saturday
Youth Fishing Derby this Saturday

20210715_new_fishingderbies_3

Trenton Montgomery of Atlantic, 15 at the time, holds up a small bluegill he pulled out of the water at Big Lake Park on Oct. 16, 2020. Elks Lodge No. 531 is hosting a youth fishing derby on July 24 and the City of Council Bluffs is hosting a derby on Aug. 14, both at Big Lake Park.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The second annual Youth Fishing Derby will take place Saturday at Big Lake Park from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Presented by the City of Council Bluffs, the derby will be divided into three ages groups -- 7-9-year-olds, 10-12-year-olds and 13-15-year-olds.

“Our Youth Fishing Derby was a huge success last summer,” said Daniel Bettmann, recreation and events manager for the City of Council Bluffs in a press release. “We have doubled our capacity and ramped up our prize structure for the 2021 event.”

This is a catch and release event. Each age group with have one hour and 15 minutes to make the "perfect catch."

“Fishing teaches kids perseverance, determination, and patience," Bettmann said. "The Youth Fishing Derby is a great way for kids in our community to unplug and connect with nature."

The three longest fish (of any species) in each division will win the release said. Tiebreakers will be decided by the best two out of three in Rock, Paper, Scissors.

A complete list of rules can be found at bit.ly/3xGip8Z.

“Events like the Youth Fishing Derby promote family bonding and community engagement,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh in the release. “We are grateful for a community where people enjoy outdoor events, and we are happy to provide the opportunity for family and friends to get together and enjoy our parks."

Registration is $5 per person and registration must be completed by Friday at bit.ly/37BYJID.

