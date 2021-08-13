Youth Fishing Derby this Saturday

The second annual Youth Fishing Derby will take place Saturday at Big Lake Park from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Presented by the City of Council Bluffs, the derby will be divided into three ages groups -- 7-9-year-olds, 10-12-year-olds and 13-15-year-olds.

“Our Youth Fishing Derby was a huge success last summer,” said Daniel Bettmann, recreation and events manager for the City of Council Bluffs in a press release. “We have doubled our capacity and ramped up our prize structure for the 2021 event.”

This is a catch and release event. Each age group with have one hour and 15 minutes to catch the "perfect catch."

“Fishing teaches kids perseverance, determination, and patience," Bettmann said. "The Youth Fishing Derby is a great way for kids in our community to unplug and connect with nature."

The three longest fish (of any species) in each division will win the release said. Tiebreakers will be decided by the best two out of three in Rock, Paper, Scissors.

A complete list of rules can be found at bit.ly/3xGip8Z.