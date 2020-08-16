Red Oak set to open new child development center

Red Oak officials cut a ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the upcoming opening of the Red Oak Child Development Center.
The center will open Monday in the Red Oak Early Childhood Center, 400 W. Second St., where it is renting space from Red Oak Community School District. The school district operates a preschool program for 4-year-olds in the building.
“We have come so far in the last two years — we’ve overcome so much — and now, to be here today and to see the playground filled with children — there are no words,” Laura Kloewer, vice president of the Montgomery County Child Development Association Board of Directors, said during the ceremony, according to a press release from the association.
The Red Oak Child Development Center will offer full- and part-time childcare for children from 6 weeks to 12 years old, a before- and after-school program and special summer options, Kloewer said.
“We are so proud of our staff,” Jacque Howell, director of the center, said during the event. “Being involved with a brand new center has a unique set of challenges, but these ladies have just been amazing so far. I cannot wait for all of our families and children to get to meet them.”
The center is licensed for 70 children but will aim for 48 initially to keep student-teacher ratios lower and allow for distancing, Kloewer said. The center is working with Company Kitchen of Omaha to get catered meals for breakfast and lunch but may partner with the school district for food at some point in the future, she said.
The center may have some school-age children on Wednesdays because of the school district’s Return to Learn plan. School will start on Aug. 24 and offer in-person instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with virtual options also available. Teachers will offer support on Wednesday mornings, and students will engage in independent learning, according to the school district’s website. Wednesday afternoons will be reserved for professional development, class preparation and deep cleaning of facilities.
The opening is the culmination of two years of planning and a fundraising campaign launched in January that, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficult economic times, had raised $871,984 toward a goal of $1 million as of Aug. 9, Kloewer said.
“We’re really excited to be where we are,” she said.
The fund drive was chaired by Karl Bormann, president of the Red Oak branch of Houghton State Bank.
“I’m very proud of the community — how they have stepped up to support this,” said Roger Carlson, vice president of the Red Oak Board of Education.
Kloewer said the association also received grants from the following organizations for the project: Montgomery County Foundation, two grants totaling $20,000; Red Oak Heritage Foundation, $17,730; Boost 4 Families, two grants totaling $17,000; Iowa Women’s Foundation, $5,000; and Farm Credit Services of America, $2,000. The association is also applying for a grant from the Iowa West Foundation.
The funding is being used for start-up costs, initial operating expenses and contingencies, she said. The association plans to set up an endowment fund once the center is up and running.
Plans for the center can be traced to 2018, when citizens associated with ACORN, a local economic development group, started discussing the need for high-quality childcare in Red Oak, said Carlson, who is also a member of that group, as was former Superintendent Tom Messenger.
“They were looking at what Red Oak really needed to help get going, and one of the major topics was child care – preschool, child care and before- and after-school programs,” he said.
Child Resource and Referral also identified Red Oak and Montgomery County as an area that needed more childcare providers, Kloewer said.
ACORN members felt more child care was needed in order to attract and retain businesses and keep families in the community, said Carlson. In addition, the school district had tracked why students left and found that a lack of child care was second only to changes in family status.
“There is another day care center in the community, and it was full, and then there were some home day cares,” he said.
The discussion led to the formation of the Montgomery County Child Development Association, which gained approval as a 501©3 nonprofit organization and is now chaired by Kelly Osheim. ACORN donated $150,000 in seed money toward the Red Oak Child Development Center, Carlson said.
Space was available in the former Washington Intermediate School, which is now the Red Oak Early Childhood Center, Carlson said. The school district had wanted to consolidate its buildings into two campuses but found after its 2017 bond issue that it would still need the Washington building. Renting part of the facility to the Red Oak Child Development Center was mutually beneficial, as it will help the district pay for the cost of keeping the building open.
The district updated the building using funds from its physical plant and equipment levy, replacing part of the HVAC equipment, painting and replacing some floor coverings, Carlson said. The Red Oak Child Development Center took care of the rest of the renovation work and installed a new playground.
Developing the center has also created some jobs. So far, 12 full- and part-time staff members have been hired, Kloewer said, and more will be added.
