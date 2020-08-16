Red Oak set to open new child development center

Red Oak officials cut a ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the upcoming opening of the Red Oak Child Development Center.

The center will open Monday in the Red Oak Early Childhood Center, 400 W. Second St., where it is renting space from Red Oak Community School District. The school district operates a preschool program for 4-year-olds in the building.

“We have come so far in the last two years — we’ve overcome so much — and now, to be here today and to see the playground filled with children — there are no words,” Laura Kloewer, vice president of the Montgomery County Child Development Association Board of Directors, said during the ceremony, according to a press release from the association.

The Red Oak Child Development Center will offer full- and part-time childcare for children from 6 weeks to 12 years old, a before- and after-school program and special summer options, Kloewer said.

“We are so proud of our staff,” Jacque Howell, director of the center, said during the event. “Being involved with a brand new center has a unique set of challenges, but these ladies have just been amazing so far. I cannot wait for all of our families and children to get to meet them.”