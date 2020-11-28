Remember seniors when you shop this year

As you start your Christmas shopping, why not pick up something extra for a local senior?

Connections Area Agency on Aging is looking for donors for its Secret Santa for Seniors program.

“When the program was started last year, our goal was to reach socially isolated seniors that may not receive any holiday gifts,” said Aubury Krueger-Kutchara, director of community engagement, in a press release from the agency.

The need this year is even greater, Krueger-Kutchara said.

“This year is especially difficult for our older friends and neighbors, as the pandemic continues and older adults try to avoid the coronavirus,” she said. “Social distancing and safety measures may limit contact with friends and family during the holidays, leaving many lonely and socially isolated.”

Secret Santas can bring some holiday joy to seniors and make this year’s program a success, Krueger-Kutchara said.

Connections asks Santas to purchase a gift card (specified by a senior) and drop it off or send it to one of the agency’s offices by Dec. 4. Additional gift cards are requested due to the number of requests submitted.