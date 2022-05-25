Retired School Personnel wrap up another year, commence recess

The Council Bluffs Area Chapter of the Iowa Retired School Personnel concluded the 2021-2022 school year with a very successful craft and bake sale on April 20.

The group raised $611 for the Scholarship Fund. Items available included plants, baked items, craft items and gift cards.

On March 16, the group met and, following lunch, enjoyed the program, “Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate,” presented by Gere’ Stevens of the Iowa State University Extension Service.

Bev Fletcher was named chairman of the Nominations Committee and will prepare a slate of officers to be voted on at the April meeting. The group discussed the District meeting to be held on May 17.

Officers elected for the 2022-2023 school year are president, Bev Fletcher; vice-president, still open; secretary, co-secretaries Diane Johnson and Julie Dillahay; treasurer, Nancy File will be in charge of collecting dues and other monies and Joan Blum will be in charge of reservations and collecting money for lunches; courtesy, Carol Mattox; and membership will be handled by JoAnn Tews and Darlene Schwarzkopf.

The group is in recess until Sept. 21.

