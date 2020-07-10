'Ripple effect' connects Debra Kaplan to nonprofit photography work throughout metro

A ripple effect.
That’s how Debra Kaplan of Council Bluffs explains her post-retirement work as a go-to photographer for nonprofit agencies on both sides of the Missouri River.
Kaplan spent 31 years as a teacher in the Westside Community School District in Omaha, spending her first 10 years as a special education physical education before shifting to elementary health and physical education. She worked at the elementary, middle and high school level during her career, while also serving as department chair and in other leadership roles.
Through years of hard work in her career and modest living, Kaplan has been able to give back since retiring, with the vast majority of her photography work done as a donation to nonprofits.
“Everything came out of relationships,” she said. “That’s life, it’s all about relationships.”
Kaplan’s had a camera in her hand for most of her life. It started when she was young
“I always had a camera around my neck. I had my Instamatic and my Mickey Mouse camera,” she said, noting it was “in the old film days.”
Kaplan got her first 35mm camera in high school, working in black and white photography, learning to develop her photos. She said she used film until about 14 years ago.
“I was basically the documentation of life wherever I went,” she said. “Whether it was at school or community events. Wherever I went, I had my camera with me.”
After she retired — though she still subs — those connections at Westside led to her current role as a photographer blossoming. For example, Kaplan took photos at the announcement event for Career EdVantage, a mentorship program for southwest Iowa students connected to Omaha-based Avenue Scholars. The CEO of Avenue Scholars is former Westside Superintendent Ken Bird.
“I do a lot for Avenue Scholars. It’s so cool they brought it over here,” Kaplan said.
Kaplan listed off a number of nonprofits she’s done work for during an interview, including Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Completely Kids, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Northstar Foundation, the Immigrant Legal Center, Ronald McDonald House, Project Harmony, No More Empty Pots and others on both sides of the Missouri River. She’s also done photos for Life Dimensions by Ilona, and on the journalism side, Today’s Omaha Woman Omaha, Metro Magazine and The Reader.
“It was a ripple effect from Westside Schools,” she said, listing people she knew from the nonprofits that led to demand for her services growing on both the nonprofit and business side. “Just this amazing ripple effect.”
She also shoots the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network walk in Omaha, one that has extra meaning, as her mother died of the disease.
Kaplan said the work for Komen started through Westside as well. She put together teams for the Komen walk during her time teaching full-time and always took photos. That eventually morphed into taking photos during the event for Komen.
“(Photography) opened my world from spending 70 hours a week at Westside Community Schools and being a part of the community,” she said, widening her arms, “to being a part of the community.”
Another ripple — Kaplan developed a friendship with Ilona Holland, owner of Life Dimensions and a popular yoga instructor in Council Bluffs. Holland held a stand-up paddle board yoga class as a benefit for Children’s Square, where Kaplan met then-CEO Carol Wood.
“Then I ended up photographing their gala,” Kaplan said.
“It’s just been this incredible ripple effect primarily because of availability, a willing heart. I support causes and community-based things that I believe in,” she said, connecting the dots from organization to organization, event to event. “And it’s been pretty phenomenal.”
Kaplan said photography has given her the chance to connect more with Council Bluffs, where she’s lived for decades while working in Omaha.
“I was a commuter,” she said. “But now it’s morphed more over here.”
Along with Career EdVantage and Children’s Square, she’s done work with artists at the Harvester lofts, ShareOmaha’s extension into Council Bluffs and other organizations and events.
“It gives everyone a chance to revisit these powerful events and look back on some very memorable and community shifting moments,” Holland said of her work, noting Kaplan has done work for her business in exchange for nothing more than a “thank you,” with Holland sometimes insisting on giving her a gift card. “It’s a passion of hers and she definitely shares it.”
Building those connections throughout the metro has kept Kaplan busy. She doesn’t have a website, relying on knowing people and word-of-mouth recommendations. Though she’s had a love of photography throughout her life, there’s still a thrill when someone asks for her services.
“It freaks me out, every time I get a call,” she said. “Everybody nowadays has a camera around them, and everybody has one in their pocket. The documentation of life is happening more than ever. I’m very blessed, very thankful. I just try to give back in abundance what’s been given to me over time.”
