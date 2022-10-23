Scaring up fun this week in Council Bluffs

‘Tis the season for all things spooky and this girl is ready for all of it.

A number of Halloween events will be hosted throughout the week, as we approach the upcoming holiday.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Trick or Treat the Street returns to the historic 100 Block.

Sure to be a spooktacular evening of family fun, attendees are encouraged to don their costumes and trick-or-treat from business to business between 4 and 7 p.m. The street will be closed to make sure it’s a safe experience for everyone.

I’m about five months in to this new editor role, and I’m still working on taking in everything that makes Council Bluffs special.

Naturally, the historic Squirrel Cage Jail is on my list of places to see, and this week’s flashlight tours make the perfect excuse for me to visit the jail for the first time.

The 45-minute tours will be held every half hour between 6 and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29. Hosted by the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County, guides will lead groups by flashlight through the Squirrel Cage Jail Museum, 226 Pearl St.

Decorations and some scarers will be located throughout the building. (Strobe lights and fog machines will be in use.)

Tours are limited to 15 people and cost $10 per person. Bookings can be made at tinyurl.com/2yfthe2h.

I’ll be sure to follow up later this week after my Thursday night tour.

On Friday, Oct. 28, The Daily Nonpareil will join many others in have a table set up at the Halloween Spooktacular, set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the Charles E. Lakin YCMA and Lakin Family Park, 235 Harmony St.

I meat to pull all my Halloween leggings out of storage earlier this month, but alas, that’s happening this weekend — so, if you stop by, you’ll probably catch me in a pair. (That is, if I’m not in costume!)

Come see us while trick-or-treating in the park; the event is free and open to the community.

A variety of other family-friendly activities will include a bounce house and carnival games, hot chocolate bar and the Pumpkin Float.

In what sounds like a heck of a time, youth can hop in the YMCA’s pool to pick out a pumpkin to paint. All normal pool rules will apply, and participants must register in advance at bit.ly/Lakin-Halloween2022.

Hoff Fourth Friday also returns on Oct. 28, with Halloween festivities scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m.

Kick the night off with some trick-or-treating from 4:30 to 7 p.m. PACE invites adults and their little ghouls and goblins to collect treats throughout all four floors of the Hoff Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

Afterward, McCormick’s 1894 bar will offer a $4 drink special. Dinner will be available from the Hoff’s pop-up restaurant, featuring Bald Brothers Brewery & Catering. Live music will be provided by Turnin’ Gears.

Adult art classes — Paint & Sip and Mud & Merlot — will also be offered Friday. For cost and registration information, visit PACEartsIowa.org/events.

The evening will also feature a free chainsaw pumpkin carving demonstration and a Halloween costume contest with cash prizes, $5 entry.

Attendees can tour the gallery by flashlight for free, and a special Chanticleer Theater local playwright showcase will feature a “Love Is?” script reading by Edie Goodwin at 8 p.m.

Similar to the flashlight tours, candlelight tours will be held between 6 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the historic General Dodge House.

The lights will be dimmed and attendees will have only candles and a flashlight to guide the way — a different way to enjoy history.

The experience begins at the Beresheim House, just south of the Dodge House at 621 S. Third St. Refreshments will be served in the ballroom.

Cost is $20 per person when pre-registered, or $25 for walk-ins. For more information or to register, visit dodgehouse.org/events/halloween-tours.

Guided walking tours will be offered at the Fairview Cemetery, at the intersection of Lafayette and Oakland Avenue.

The tour explores the majesty of the historic memorial garden, the lives of some who rest there and the art erected to memorialize them.

Tours are available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27; 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Tickets start at $25 for an individual and can be purchased at historywalksnebraska.com/fairview-cemetery.html.

Along with the events listed about, a number of trunk-or-treats will be hosted by local businesses, churches and organization over the coming week.

Here’s hoping we all have a frightfully fun time this week. Happy Halloween!