Scouts collect dolls for library donation on road to Silver

American Girl dolls have been treasured play toys for kids since the mid-1980s, but their higher price point can make them inaccessible for some.

A trio of Council Bluffs Girl Scouts are doing their part to help local library users have some fun with American Girl dolls.

Sophia Danker and Faith Lindquist, both 12-year-old Kirn Middle School seventh-graders, as well as Abraham Lincoln High School freshman Jasmine Shields, 14, are members of Girl Scout Troop 40341. The three are Cadettes in their troop, and they’re working together to earn the Girl Scouts Silver Award.

The Silver Award is the second-highest accomplishment a Girl Scout can achieve, and it is earned by coming up with and completing a project that will create lasting change in their community. The project can be a group or solo effort.

Danker, Lindquist and Shields remember their days of growing up with dolls, and they wanted to make sure kids in the area can enjoy the same experiences.

For the past few months, the three have been campaigning through Council Bluffs to raise money and resources to purchase 10 American Girl dolls, which will be donated to the Council Bluffs Public Library during a Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

The trio’s Girl Scout cookie sales went to the cause. The Community Foundation for Western Iowa provided a $500 grant to the girls. One of the girl’s family members works for Goodwill Industries, and the company was able to donate four dolls for the project. And a special doll came from the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center.

Danker said Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy director for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation, is a family friend, and she reached out to see about acquiring a bald American Girl doll. She said some kids may be going through cancer treatments or used to, and they might find a representational doll to be comforting. Slevin thought that would be a perfect job for the hospital’s cancer team, and she connected them with Danker.

Michelle Kaufman, director of oncology service at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, said the Cancer Center team was inspired by the girls’ project. Quickly after learning about it, the entire team was onboard to donate to the cause.

“Every person on our team donated,” she said. “Once I shared this heartwarming story with just a couple people it spread to the entire Cancer Center. Immediately, people were stepping up to pitch in.”

Danker joined Kaufman and most of the Cancer Center team at the hospital last week to receive the donation. Along with the doll, the team also purchased accessories such as arm braces and a wheelchair. Kaufman said the Cancer Center works each day to assist their patients, and they were help out the community, as well.

The American Girl dolls being donated to the library will be available to check out to be played with inside the library’s youth service department. The library staff will keep them on-site to keep them maintained and cleaned so that they last longer for the kids of Council Bluffs and beyond.