Showing some Lasagna Love: Program feeds local communities

The end of the year is usually known as the “giving season,” but local nonprofit Lasagna Love makes sure the “giving season” is year-round.

Lasagna Love started at the beginning of the pandemic when the founder of a blog, Good to Mama, was looking for a way to help the moms in her community, said Jessie Zahn, regional leader for most of the Council Bluffs and Nebraska area.

“She and her toddler started making and delivering meals to families in the neighborhood who were struggling, whether that struggle was financial, emotional or simply a feeling of overwhelm,” she said.

Lasagna Love has been able to deliver over 1,500 meals in the Council Bluffs and Nebraska area, and with those deliveries, as well as events, the nonprofit has fed over 6,600 people in the area.

“What we do is simple: feed families, spread kindness, and strengthen communities,” she said. “Our mission is not only to help address the incredible rise in food insecurity among families but also to provide a simple act of love and kindness during a time full of uncertainty and stress.

Since it started, the nonprofit has now grown, covering all 50 states, while also growing internationally in Canada and Australia.

“Lasagna Love as a whole has made over 149,000 deliveries and fed over 600,000 individuals in less than two years,” Zahn said.

Volunteers, or “Lasagna Chefs,” are always needed for the program. In the area there are 125 active volunteers, and over 14,000 volunteers internationally. To volunteer visit lasagnalove.org/volunteer.

There are no requirements or stipulations about the program, and anyone is able to sign up to receive a home cooked meal, Zahn said.

“It is a great program for those looking to volunteer because you can set it up completely around your schedule,” she said. “I am a working mother of three children, so finding a program that could work around my busy schedule was very important to me.

“You can volunteer as often as you like, even if it is just one time. If you like to cook and are interested in volunteering, it is a wonderful program to try.”

Visit lasagnalove.org for more information about the program.

