SOLAS: A look at how we operate

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

SOLAS is at a BRIEF lull with available cats and kittens, so we want to take this time to continue to thank our supporters and donors. Without you, our existence is nothing and we would not be able to care for the cats.

So how does SOLAS raise funds, you might be wondering — it’s actually quite simple. It’s ALL through grants, fundraising and adoption donations.

We already held our low cost vaccination clinic this year, while mostly a community service, raises a few funds for us. We had our online auction late last year and just held a very successful night out at Jonesy’s Taco House Southside which raised some much needed funds. We are working to bring you a couple MORE fundraising events this year also (more information on those to come).

We also receive donations from private donations and company matched funds, which of course, GREATLY appreciated. So, if your company offers the opportunity to match donations, please consider asking SOLAS to be added to the list.

Lastly, we receive some funds via grants. These require someone to apply for them and the generosity of the grant giver. So, while these are welcome, they cannot be counted on as guaranteed funds. How can you help with this? We welcome new people who would like to write grant proposals for us! We will help you with the details, we just need a couple creative minded, well spoken, organized individuals to help us.

You might think we get lots of funds from adoptions donations from our animals. While technically true, those funds go directly to offset the cost of getting that cat ready for adoption and RARELY even cover the basic costs, not to mention any special veterinary costs if the cat is sick or injured.

So how can you help? There are so many ways — first consider a donation of cash or supplies if you are able. Are you a good writer? Consider offering your skills for grant writing. Next, speak to your company, perhaps they would be willing to match a donation or make a donation of their own. Also, we always need volunteers to help at fundraisers. We need people to develop them, organize them and run them. We rely heavily on our foster families right now to help, which is wonderful that they are willing and able to, but it can get overwhelming at times to do both.

If you are interested in helping with any of the above, please email us at volunteer@solaspetadoption.org.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.