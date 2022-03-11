SOLAS: Adorable cats need you to adopt them

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

We are often asked “Where can we go to see all your cats at once”. Well, the answer is nowhere. As a rescue that works out of volunteer foster’s homes, the cats are spread all over the metro area.

Yes, most of the time, we have three or four at PetSmart in Council Bluffs and sometimes a couple at Humane Pet Services, LLC, also in Council Bluffs, but the vast majority of adoptable animals are in foster homes. We do bring many to PetSmart on Saturdays for adoption events, but they go back home if they are not adopted. The good news is you can STILL ADOPT these animals!

But you may be asking why go through the effort of visiting different foster’s homes to see one or two cats at a time? There are many reasons why this is worth your time. Most importantly nobody knows the nuances of the cat’s personality and temperament better than the foster who has lived with them. A foster parent can tell you if a cat is good with other cats, with dogs, with kids etc.

A cat is also going to show its best personality in an environment where it is comfortable. Meeting in a pet store might be convenient, but some cats, especially shyer cats, do not often do well there. To see their true beauty visit them at “their home”.

Now today, we have a couple of these cats that are currently living in foster homes. They are ready to adopt, but the adoptions will be done through the fosters and their homes.

First we have Chuck. Chuck is a a CHONKY brown/gray tabby. He is 3 years old and adores being with his humans. He does well with kids and small dogs, but just needs a little time to adjust to them. He is an indoor cat but enjoys the occasional supervised visit outside.

He is a HUGE cuddler and will love you for hours. We are recommending no small children just due to his size.

Next is a pair of adorable kittens. You may recognize them from a previous column when they were MUCH smaller. Most of their siblings are spoken for, but these two are still available.

Ellie Mae is a gray and white tuxedo and is a very active girl. Toss a ball and she’s ready to play. She’s also very curious and the first to investigate something new. She has a very loud purr and continues purring even after she’s fallen asleep.

She’s very gentle and loving. She loves just sitting beside me watching the computer screen as I work. She is great with children and is very interested in making friends with other cats. If an older cat hisses, she just saunters away to play at a safe distance. I’ve never seen her hiss or growl. She is great with small children.

Serenity is a gorgeous long haired gray kitten who loves being brushed. Of all her siblings, she is the most shy and will need an owner who understands. She prefers to watch from a safe distance to be sure a new person is someone she wants to get to know. She is playful but trending toward more of a relaxed lap cat.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.