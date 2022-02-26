SOLAS: Adorable cats ready for a new home

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Thank you to everyone who came to Jonsey’s Southside last Thursday for our fundraiser dinner. Totals are not in yet, but we hope to have them by the next column. We appreciate all of you!

This week we have some ADORABLE kittens for you and one BIG cat.

Seven fluffy fur balls joined the SOLAS family on De. 15, 2021. Mom came to us very pregnant from a bad situation and her kittens were born and raised in foster care. All seven are very playful, healthy and great litter box users. All the kittens are very good with children — they play gently and tolerate even rougher treatment.

One of the kittens, Professor McGonagall follows humans everywhere. She loves to lay beside humans because she’s fascinated by our eyes. She sat quietly beside a child watching his eyes as he did his homework and intermittently napping; never disrupting his important work. She doesn’t care for drama and just walks away from it even when introduced to adult cats and a small dog.

The professor just wants to make friends but only if they want to play; otherwise, she has fun find to find. She has very long, fluffy grey fur.

Her sister, Serenity, looks very much like her but has white back toes. Serenity is more skittish with humans and more cautious — she prefers quiet.

Tobias is a friendly active little boy. All the kittens are more on the relaxed side and will likely be great lap cats. Included is a picture of Thadius from the same litter, simply because he’s adorable as all get out!

These kittens will be vetted mid-March and available soon afterwards.

Another cat we have is Diesel. And he’s as BIG as his name implies! He is a 3-year-old brown tabby. His foster mom describes him as Large and In Charge. He is an definitely an alpha cat and likes to strut his stuff to prove it. He is bold, yet affectionate towards his humans. He loves human companionship. He would do well as an only cat or with a timid, more submissive friendly cat.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.