SOLAS: Caring for cats during the holidays

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Happy holidays from SOLAS! Our first order of business is a great big thank you! Giving Tuesday was a great success thanks to people like you — the kitties thank you from the bottom of their little toe beans!

Speaking of holidays, we though we would take a few minutes to talk about caring for your pets (specifically the kitties) around the holidays. It’s such a magic time of year for most people. It’s normal to want to include the fur babies in the fun. While gifting them new toys and dressing them up in cute outfits is generally harmless there are some things that can be harmful to watch out for.

The first is the Christmas tree itself. If you have a young kitten or unpredictable climber of an older cat, you should anchor your tree to something so it doesn’t get tipped over and injure anyone or ruin the holiday fun. And if you use a real tree, there are a few more things to consider — the water for the tree can become bacteria-filled and could even contain fertilizers from the ground the tree was in. Take care to make sure animals do not have access to this water. And real or fake tree — stay far away from tinsel! It’s so beautiful, but the kitties agree and want to play with it. If they ingest it, it can cause a blockage, which can be life threatening.

And, this hint can apply to trees as well as other decorations, but as all the time, be careful cords are covered and not available for chewing by curious cats and dogs. I don’t think we need to point out the danger of an electrical shock! For those cords that are not coverable, like the lights on the tree, some people have had success with a no chew/bitter spray. A few sprays of that on the wire and they can be deterred from considering it a yummy snack!

And what is the holiday season without a few special foods and drinks? Just be careful to keep the fur babies diets consistent and avoid extra unusual treats. Now is not the time to deal with vomiting and diarrhea from an upset stomach!

Lastly, consider your fur babies when planning parties and gatherings. Some dogs and shy cats may require a quiet room of their own to hide and get away from the chaos. Cats are often good at finding their own hiding spaces, but respect this and let them hide. Do not force them to be a part of the party. Animals are easily upset by things out of their routine.

But, most of all, have a wonderful holiday season! As always, please consider donating to SOLAS either via our wish list (below) or monetarily through the holiday season and the entire year.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. All animals are available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.