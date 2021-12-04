SOLAS: C'mon, adopt these adorable cats

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As our holiday of thankfulness wanes, a time of generosity begins. SOLAS is soooo incredibly humbled and thankful for all our donors, both last Tuesday for Giving Tuesday, today, tomorrow and every other day of the year. We simply could not exist to help the animals without you.

We also super excited by the progress of the online auction. Lots of great items and even a few minor bidding wars going on. To view the auction please go to: solas.betterworld.org/auctions/SOLASChristmasAuction.

Bid NOW! Bid OFTEN and BID BIG!! Bidding ends Dec. 19.

Now for the reason you read the column — some adorable cats.

Teddy, Tonka and Trixie were found as tiny kittens in the trunk of a car that was about to get crushed at the salvage yard. A kind soul (with excellent hearing) detected their cries just in time to rescue them. They were bottle-fed by loving (human) foster moms and raised in a home with older cats and younger kittens.