SOLAS: C'mon, adopt these adorable cats

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!
As our holiday of thankfulness wanes, a time of generosity begins. SOLAS is soooo incredibly humbled and thankful for all our donors, both last Tuesday for Giving Tuesday, today, tomorrow and every other day of the year. We simply could not exist to help the animals without you.
We also super excited by the progress of the online auction. Lots of great items and even a few minor bidding wars going on. To view the auction please go to: solas.betterworld.org/auctions/SOLASChristmasAuction.
Bid NOW! Bid OFTEN and BID BIG!! Bidding ends Dec. 19.
Now for the reason you read the column — some adorable cats.
Teddy, Tonka and Trixie were found as tiny kittens in the trunk of a car that was about to get crushed at the salvage yard. A kind soul (with excellent hearing) detected their cries just in time to rescue them. They were bottle-fed by loving (human) foster moms and raised in a home with older cats and younger kittens.
Teddy, the tabby, is a cuddle bug who loves sleeping cheek to cheek with his human. He is fascinated with the refrigerator and tries to crawl in every chance he gets. Teddy also likes to chase his tail. Teddy’s super power is being silly.
Trixie is a soft and sleek mini panther whose hobbies include playing with her tail and drinking the last of the milk in your cereal bowl. She loves to get tummy rubs as she stretches out on your lap. Naps are her super power.
Tonka has quirky coloring (mostly black with gray on his muzzle and tail) and a quirky personality to match. He enjoys being held like a baby and watches wide-eyed while you talk to him. He likes to sleep on your chest. Tonka is exceptionally quiet and loving. His superpower is purring.
As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Call 402-577-0213 for more information.