Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Here are SOLAS, our mission is to help homeless animals. These animals come from a variety of places. They can come to us after they are dumped somewhere or they can come to us if a cat that is trapped is determined to not be feral, but a stray. They come to us from other rescues who are full — that especially applies to pregnant and new moms and babies. They also come as owner surrenders when space allows. Normally our animals come from nearby but occasionally, we are able to reach out and help a long-distance stranger. These week’s are just that, they came from far away high kill shelters, and we are now finding them homes here in the metro area.

Bennie (grey) and Bo (grey/white) were born on approximately Jan. 10 in Texas and were transported to SOLAS to escape a high kill shelter. Bennie may be the smallest of the boys, but that doesn’t hold him back from being the feistiest. He enjoys watching LOTR/The Hobbit, playing with the resident rabbit and listening to Elvis Presley. Bo, on the other hand, is more of an “old soul,” and enjoys quieter moments. He enjoys watching romantic-comedy movies, cuddling with the resident animals and carrying around toy mice. Both do great with dogs, cats and a rabbit.

The next three came to us sooo fast that we haven’t even had time to name them! They are the Texas trio. These three (two girls, one boy) are so beautiful. They also came from a high kill shelter in Texas. They are super cute, sweet and will be ready for adoption in about a week.

Next for something a bit different. From right here in Omaha, we’d like to introduce Snicker’s babies — the closet kittens! (Named that way because they were born in the foster mom’s closet.) Please meet Lulu (tortie-f), Capri (black-f), Tank (orange-m), Sandal (orange-m) and Maurice (black-m). These babies are now about 5 weeks old and so adorable. They won’t be ready for about another month and several are already pre-adopted, but we just had to show them off because they are so cute. Stay tuned for more adorable pictures of this wildly adorable crew!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.