SOLAS: Great cats you should definitely adopt

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

Thank you to everyone to came to the Low Cost Vaccination Clinic last week. This will be the only one SOLAS holds until next year. It was a good turnout. The three vets did a total of 20 kitty leukemia shots, 32 annual kitty shots, 45 doggy leptospirosis shots, 50 doggy bordetella (kennel cough) shots, 125 doggy annual shots and last but not least, 196 rabies shots. SOLAS also did 37 microchips. Thank you to the vets, volunteers, Bomgaars and to our wonderful people who came to visit for this.

Our next event is at Jonesy’s Southside Taco House on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. Jonesy’s will donate 10% of your bill to SOLAS. You can dine in, call, or place an order on-line. You do however need to provide one of the “coupons” from us to show you are eating on behalf of SOLAS. You can print them from our Facebook page or ask any SOLAS member for one. We will also have them onsite that night.

Next, we have some cute little faces to feature.

The first is a feral mom and her SUPER cute teensy-tiny babies. She was found outside and pregnant. Neighbors were worried for her, so she was trapped and taken to the shelter. Two weeks later she gave birth. SOLAS took her and the babies into foster care. The babies will be ready to adopt in about 2.5 months. Mom it will depend on if she tames down to see if she’s home adoptable or if she will find a nice home outside after being spayed so no more babies.

Next is Griswold. He was also at the shelter, but came down with ringworm, so SOLAS took him also. He’s got about five weeks of ringworm treatment to go, then he will be looking for his furever home. He is a little shy, but super loving. If you are interested in meeting him privately (although he can’t go home until healed) just send us a message.

Then we have Stassi and Tippy. A brother and sister due who LOVE each other. Stassi is vetted and ready to go, but waiting on Tippy to be neutered in the hopes that they can stay together. Stassi is pretty timid and would do best with her outgoing brother Tippy nearby. They should be ready early this week!

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.