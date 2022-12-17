SOLAS: 'Karly's Kitten' — a tribute to Karly Rain Wood

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week we have something just a bit different for you. Although this kitten may already be adopted, we still wanted to share this story as a tribute to the woman who helped this sweet baby.

We present to you: “Karly’s Kitten,” written by one of our foster parents:

Karly Rain Wood died on Nov. 13 in one of the senseless acts of violence plaguing our city (Omaha.) A couple months prior to her death, Karly found people chasing a kitten around a parking lot at her work. Being very compassionate, she knew that the well-meaning people were terrifying the tiny creature. She also knew the kitten had probably been dumped and was too young to survive on its own in the cold. Karly managed to humanely capture the kitten.

She’d recently adopted a cat from SOLAS, so she knew I fostered and brought the kitten to me. Terrified but healthy, I introduced the frightened, hungry baby to a momma cat with four kittens (also about 5 weeks old) that were already at my home. Upon seeing the baby, the mom immediately began bathing, calming and then feeding it. Karly was so happy when she saw how the mom had accepted that baby. Karly Rain Wood stayed quite a while that morning to cuddle the kitten and she came over often in the following weeks to hold and help tame the kitten.

Karly’s kitten is just like the beautiful young woman that saved her — she’s unique, intelligent and very unapologetically, exactly herself. I owe it to Karly to give this baby she so loved the happy home Karly wanted for her. A good home would help bring peace to Karly Rain Wood’s mom, who also loves this kitten her daughter saved and loved.

Karly’s kitten is now 4 months old and tends to hide, but she’s been coming out more and when she does, she wants to talk. She meows quietly, I speak and we go back and forth having a conversation neither of us understands. She has a beautifully soft coat, is adorable and has large, pleading eyes.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. All animals are available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us.

If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.