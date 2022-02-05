SOLAS: Pair of wobbly, loveable cats available

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

It has been a busy week in SOLAS World. Most importantly, on Sunday, we took in 14 cats from a small town in Iowa. They were all from one house with a very caring man inside. His big heart just wouldn’t let him say no to any cat in need or was dumped on the highway. Sadly, he passed away and his window called us for help. We jumped in for the rescue.

But we couldn’t have done it alone. A BIG “thank you” goes out to Feline Friendz for taking the pregnant cat in the bunch and for allowing SOLAS to take 10 of their vet appointments this week so we can get them ready to go faster. Imagine the assembly line it took to get 14 cats tested, vaccinated, de-fleaed, dewormed and off to their foster homes. And we ask you to imagine the cost involved. Any donations help us cover costs like this.

Thank you to all our fosters who opened their homes to these cats in need. These cats will start becoming available in the coming weeks.

Speaking of donations, we have a new and YUMMY way of helping the kitties out. Jonesy’s SouthSide Taco House is the site of a SOLAS fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. Jonesy’s will donate 10% of your bill to SOLAS. You can dine in, call or place an order online. Just mention SOLAS. Tell your friends, family and everyone who loves a good meal.

In addition to all this, SOLAS is getting ready to host our biggest annual event (recently returned from a COVID-induced year off), our Low Cost Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is being held Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars on Kanesville Boulevard. Dr. Jeanette Lee from Valley View Veterinarian Clinic will be on hand to administer various vaccines from rabies to bordetella (for dogs). SOLAS is also there to offer low cost microchipping.

So why does SOLAS offer this clinic, you may ask. It’s not a huge fundraiser for us. It’s a community service project. It’s so important for the health of your animals (and the animal world in general) to be vaccinated. Not to mention having current rabies for each of your pets is the law in most communities, including Council Bluffs and Omaha. We know this can be expensive, so we want to make this as easy as possible. So please, vaccinate your pets, whether through our clinic or your personal vet.

OK, onto the cute part — cats!

You might remember from a couple months ago our discussion on cerebral hypoplasia. Or “wobbly kitten syndrome.” We have two cats with this condition still in foster looking for that very special home.

Biff (brown tabby) and his brother Dustin came from a mama who was sick. That’s why they walk like they’ve been spinning around on a carnival ride. Their movements are uncoordinated and jerky but their intelligence and general health is unaffected. Both boys love to play and are MASTER cuddlers. They need a home where they can slowly bloom. Their wobbles may improve as they grow up but there’s no guarantee.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org or 402-577-0213 for more information.