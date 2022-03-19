SOLAS: Score a touchdown with Husker

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

As always, SOLAS would like to thank our donors and volunteers. Without you we are nothing! And as kitten season is already upon us, we would like to humbly ask for donations again. Specifically, that of Breeder’s Edge Kitten formula, Miracle Nipples, Purina Kitten Chow and litter. Links to all of the above can be found on our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist.

And why as for these items so early? Because it’s been a mild winter and babies are already here. SOLAS just took in a nursing mom and eight(!!!!) babies. That poor mom! They may need to be bottle supplemented as they get older if mom can’t keep up her milk supply, but so far she’d holding on. We also have two other expectant moms in our care- one due this week! We are going to be overwhelmed with babies in the near future.

So if you can donate supplies, or want to foster, PLEASE let us know.

Next we have a very special cat to feature. His name is Husker. He came to us with the big group of Iowa cats a while back. He has had one rough road to get to this point. When he came to us he had fleas, worms, a seriously upset tummy and finally, an ear infection. It’s been just one thing after another to get him healthy. But finally, I am happy to announce he is up for adoption.

Husker is a 2 year old neutered male gray tabby. He is absolutely the SWEETEST thing. He adores all kinds of loving. He is also an active cat that likes to play all day long. From chasing the ball you throw to finding a hair tie to finding a toy kids left out. Anything that he can bat, toss up, and run across the house with to fill his enjoyment.

He really likes to wait by the front door for you to get home from work and then throws himself on your feet until you pick him up and love on him. He will then give you a love nip when he’s had enough. He needs a home that will give him a lot of attention he is a very needy kitty that loves tons of attention. Full body rubs are a must.

He will likely require special sensitive stomach or grain free food for life. Neither of which are particularly expensive or hard to come by. Because of his active nature and tendency to love nip and trip feet, we recommended him for homes with older kids and younger adults.

We can promise if you can give Husker his furrever home, he will give you unconditional love.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.