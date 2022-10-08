SOLAS: Upcoming fundraisers, sweet female kittens ready for adoption

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week we want to start off by mentioning two exciting dates coming up. The first is next Saturday, Oct. 15. Pet Supplies Plus is opening a new store at 132nd and Center in Omaha and has invited SOLAS to be there for the grand opening! We will have cats available for adoption, so stop by and say hello, and visit a new furry friend!

We also have a fundraiser coming up on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Jonesy’s Southside Taco House in CB — 10% of the evening profits go to SOLAS if you say you are with SOLAS. So, enjoy some great food (including the apple pie chimichanga!) and help us raise some money for the cats.

Next, we have some adorable little girl cats for you to admire.

Janet (mostly black with white) and Chrissy (mostly white with black) are currently 12 weeks old. They were part of a threesome “Three’s Company,” but lost their brother Jack at 3 weeks old. These two have recovered and done well since. They started out as bottle fed sweeties and are now just two peas in a pod, sisters for life. They are really playful and will nap with you when they calm down. Completely adorable — these two have matching nose freckles. Chrissy has a black spot power button on her belly, and Janet has a target on the end of her tail. They will be available starting Oct. 15.

Next is Twiggy. She is a semi-feral tiger stripe cat who is still working on people skills. She gets spayed this week which means she will be available to the right home starting next week. The tiniest of her litter and the last to hold out getting caught! Her kryptonite is ... you guessed it, treats of cooked chicken!

Next is Hazel. She is a blue and white cry baby! She is loving to a fault and always underfoot. She is currently 8 weeks old and gets her spay date near the enter of October and will be available next month.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.