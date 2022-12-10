SOLAS: Why cats end up outside and how to handle strays

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week we want to talk about stray cats, that is, cats that are outdoors and do not have an owner. Strays can fall into a couple of types: feral, meaning they have lived so long outside they are not likely to want human companionship; semi-feral, meaning they are somewhat wild, but have the potential to be tamed; and tame, which means they are used to humans.

It’s pretty easy to know how to handle a tame adult cat when you come across one. Give it food, water, love, shelter, vet care and work to find it a permanent home. But do you know how to handle a semi-feral cat or even a little kitten?

Let’s talk baby kittens first. The very first thing you need to do is make sure it’s actually abandoned. Mama cats will often leave young to go find food. Since babies are best left with mom until they are old enough to survive on their own, it’s often best to leave them be. But in bitter cold temperatures and other extreme danger conditions, you may find yourself taking in a baby kitten. The first step is to get it warm. Little bitties do not have the ability to regulate their own temperatures. A heating pad on low, with a barrier towel or blanket is just the key. Do not attempt to feed it right away, as feeding a cold kitten can be deadly. The next step is to call a local shelter or rescue for help. Most rescues are well equipped provide for babies and to provide guidance.

Now, let’s talk about semi-feral cats. These cats ended up outside but have had some socialization to humans. SOLAS has quite a few of such cats right now. While everyone prefers a cute cuddly cat from the get-go, the rewards of helping a semi-feral learn to love are often worth the effort.

If you take in a semi-feral cat, the first thing you want to do is provide it a safe place to be. You do not want to bring in a cat and then lose it in the rafters! A small bathroom or enclosed space is best. And, of course, the usual of food, water is required. But these guys require a special touch — sometimes quite literally. You can’t just reach out and pet them or risk your own safety.

So what do you do? Start slow ... start by sitting in the room with them, talking to them, reading to them, watching TV with them. Just be there so they can get used to your presence and scent. Next, you want to start enticing them to come close to you with special treats. Some people advise tossing them to the cat but moving them closer and closer to yourself. Others keep them in their hand until the cat comes to take it. After this step is achieved and you can touch the cat, it’s time to start socializing them. Slowly introduce them to other people, pets, places in the house.

Let’s stop and take a moment to meet two of SOLAS’s current shy cats. This is Blue and Lulu. Blue is a gorgeous bluish color and resembles a Russian Blue. He’s a little shy, but comes around with time. He likes cats and doesn’t mind dogs. Lulu is a dilute calico female and is a love bug after she gets to know you. She’s leery of dogs right now. These two are still in the process of learning to love their new lives with humans but are making great strides and will be ready for adoption very soon.

Very briefly, we want to touch on why cats end up outside. Sometimes its accidental. They maybe snuck outdoors and got lost. Other times it’s not so accidental. It’s sad to say, but not every owner is a responsible owner. One litterbox accident or health problem and they toss the cat outside to fend for itself. Often times, both accidents and health concerns can be fixed. Accidents can often be caused by health concerns, like a UTI. Therefore if we run into a cat that is having accidents, that is the first thing we do — take the cat to have the urine checked.

We can only guess which one of these situations our next cat came from. Luna was a stray. She is a super sweet loving cat, yet she was outside as a stray. After SOLAS got her, her foster noticed some litterbox issues. Luna went to the vet and indeed, she had a UTI. She got meds and is on the mend! After a recheck next week, Luna will be available for adoption!

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. All animals are available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart in Council Bluffs most Saturdays. If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.