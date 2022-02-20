St. John Lutheran Church completes expansion and remodeling project

St. John Lutheran Church has completed a two-phase, $5.7 million expansion and remodeling project at its facility at 633 Willow Ave.

The second phase will be dedicated with a reception and tour following the 5:30 p.m. service on Feb. 26 and a celebration and meal that will extend from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 27, with The Pancake Man preparing the meal. Sunday services are held at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

“I’m really pleased with the way it turned out,” said Rev. Jon Benson, senior pastor. “It just matches everything else. It’s very functional, too.”

The church started a capital campaign in spring 2020 to raise money for the project, Benson said.

“We were about ready to have the big ingathering of the pledges, and the pandemic hit,” he said. “We put everything on hold.”

For five months, services were accessible only via livestream. At the end of the year, after resuming in-person worship services, leaders added up the pledges.

“We had about a million dollars,” Benson said.

The decision was made to go ahead and start the project. However, it got off to a slow start, because part of the 1912 church building that preceded the current one was buried in the ground, Benson said. That had to be dug up and moved and materials buried to stabilize the ground because of the high water table. Workers installed alternating layers of rock and mesh before they covered them up with dirt.

Once site prep was finished, workers began construction of a 4,000-square-foot addition east of the sanctuary. It would include three Sunday school rooms, new offices, a new chapel, new restrooms and a multipurpose room. Later work included a music room, two more Sunday school rooms and a nursery.

The new chapel provides a more appropriate venue for small events, Benson said.

“We’ve been having funerals where 30 people show up — or weddings, small weddings,” he said.

The altar is from the old church, and its wood matches the woodwork in the room. A member with artistic talent will add stained glass to the chapel windows.

The multipurpose room will be used for youth groups and for outside organizations that meet in the church, Benson said. The doors leading to the room can be locked from the other side so users will not have access to the rest of the church.

In addition to the construction and remodeling work, the sanctuary was refurbished with new carpet, flooring, lighting and paint, he said. A new background was added behind the altar.

Although attendance isn’t where it was before the pandemic, it’s improving, Benson said.

“This has created a lot of interest,” he said.

