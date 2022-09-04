St. Mark's United Methodist Church now closed; buildings, land for sale

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave., has closed its doors.

The church had a dwindling congregation and had not had a full-time pastor for many years. Its most recent part-time pastor was Edward Young.

“They shared a pastor with other congregations,” said Melissa Drake, district superintendent of the Aldersgate District, which includes much of southwest Iowa.

The small group of active members who remained voted last spring to disband, she said.

The church was founded in the 1950s and had several different ministries over the years. For decades, the church operated St. Mark’s Preschool and Child Care in a building on church grounds that had a fenced-in playground. Hundreds, if not thousands, of children went through the program while it was operating.

One of the church’s longtime traditions was operating a live nativity scene during part of the holiday season. With its visible location not far from the former Mall of the Bluffs, the scene, complete with livestock, often drew many visitors. Volunteers from the congregation took turns braving the cold to fill spots in the nativity. The tradition was discontinued about eight to 10 years ago.

Members also reached beyond church grounds with local missions, Drake noted.

“They had a long and proud history of being connected in the community,” she said.

The congregation held quarterly drives to collect clothing and other supplies for local homeless shelters, she said. They also donated birthday cake kits so families who had fallen on hard times could still celebrate the special days in their lives.

The church, with accompanying buildings and land, is currently listed on bhhsambcommercial.com for $544,800.